4 women charged with prostitution near a middle school, records show
Four women were arrested for a prostitution operation near a Memphis middle school.
On Jan. 5 at approximately 5:05 p.m., Memphis Police received a report about prostitution near Jackson Avenue and North Manassas Street.
MPD conducted an undercover operation, where an officer was a decoy, police said.
While in the area, the officer was flagged down by a group of women.
Following a brief conversation, the four women offered to perform sexual activities, in exchange for a range of cash from $10-$40.
The officer arrested the four women and Shastee Tolbert, Velma Oliver, Pamela Turner, and Toccara Boggs were all charged with prostitution near a church or a school.
The incident occurred within one mile of Humes Middle School, court documents showed.
The four all have a scheduled court date on Jan. 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: