4 women charged with prostitution near a middle school, records show

Four women were arrested for a prostitution operation near a Memphis middle school.

On Jan. 5 at approximately 5:05 p.m., Memphis Police received a report about prostitution near Jackson Avenue and North Manassas Street.

MPD conducted an undercover operation, where an officer was a decoy, police said.

While in the area, the officer was flagged down by a group of women.

Following a brief conversation, the four women offered to perform sexual activities, in exchange for a range of cash from $10-$40.

The officer arrested the four women and Shastee Tolbert, Velma Oliver, Pamela Turner, and Toccara Boggs were all charged with prostitution near a church or a school.

The incident occurred within one mile of Humes Middle School, court documents showed.

The four all have a scheduled court date on Jan. 9.

