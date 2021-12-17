4 women dead at hands of serial killer dubbed ‘Shopping Cart Killer,’ Virginia cops say

Police said a serial killer they are calling the “Shopping Cart Killer” has killed at least four women in Virginia and Washington, D.C., that he met on dating apps.

Anthony Robinson, 35, was arrested after two women’s bodies were found Nov. 23 in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said during a news conference on Friday, Dec. 17. Three weeks later, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, discovered the bodies of two more women in a container near a Target shopping cart.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said Robinson transported all of his victims in shopping carts.

“We suspect that he has more victims,” Davis said. “He’s a predator, as all serial killers are.”

Law enforcement officials have positively identified two of the victims as 54-year-old Elizabeth Redmond, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith, of Charlottesville, Virginia. A third victim has been tentatively identified as Cheyenne Brown, a 29-year-old from Washington, D.C., who went missing on Sept. 30.

The remains of the fourth victim, which were found in a container with Brown’s body on Dec. 15, have not been identified.

Robinson is in custody in the Rockingham County Jail.

