4 women file lawsuit against NMSU, allege sexual assault
4 women file lawsuit against NMSU, allege sexual assault
4 women file lawsuit against NMSU, allege sexual assault
Black women are often not asked to participate in clinical trials at all. Here’s why — and how that’s harmful.
“Rizz” was crowned 2023’s word of the year by the publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary, as the youthful Gen Z term charmed both voters and linguistics experts alike. Here’s what it means and how it’s used.
Here's how to keep puffer jackets from deflating. The post Woman shares how to wash puffer jacket after deflating hers in the washing machine appeared first on In The Know.
Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards, and exclusive perks. Here’s how to get a business credit card in 4 steps.
The Huskies appear to be turning to Bueckers to save them after a season-ending injury to her backcourt pal, Azzi Fudd. To make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, she’ll have to play better.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
For the first time in nearly two decades, Connecticut, Stanford and Tennessee all lost on the same day. The last time that happened was Dec. 29, 2004, according to ESPN.
Arizona is still No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2014.
Having a better understanding of the four main attachment styles will help shed light on who you're most compatible with — and could lead to you finally finding the right person for you! The post These are the 4 attachment styles and how they impact your relationships appeared first on In The Know.
Despite the surgery, the Steelers reportedly aren't placing Pickett on injured reserve.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered the most controversial decision yet: 13-0 Florida State won't get a shot at a national title.
With the in-season tournament nearly at the finish line, fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents his top waiver wire pickups and important advice for the week ahead.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers at Eagles game.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
A new report by The Information says Google has pushed back the launch of its next-gen AI, Gemini. The company was reportedly planning to introduce the new foundational model in events scheduled for next week, but has quietly delayed it until January after finding it needed to work on its responses to non-English queries.
The Grizzlies star filed a countersuit against the teenager in April.
Here are the health headlines you can put into practice this week.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
The former program manager of Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engines has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging whistleblower retaliation after he spoke up about safety issues. The complaint was filed on Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. It includes a detailed narrative about program manager Craig Stoker’s efforts over seven months to escalate his concerns about safety and a hostile work environment at Blue Origin.
A 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit five-door with automatic transmission, found in a wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.