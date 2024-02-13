4 women hoping to win Thursday's special election for Petal Ward 2 alderman

One of four women will be the next alderperson in the city of Petal after Thursday's special election to fill the Ward 2 seat.

Former alderman Steve Stringer vacated the post in January after he was elected to the Forrest County Board of Supervisors.

The candidates are Bethanie Carlisle, Patricia Merritt, Kimberly Molina and Kim Stringer.

Bethanie Carlisle

Carlisle has worked in the Forrest County courts for more than 10 years, first in Justice Court and later in Circuit Court.

"This experience enabled me to be hands-on in public service, which taught me an unparalleled level of compassion and kindness," she said in a Facebook post. "It also gave me the opportunity to learn about both civil law and criminal law under the judges, attorneys and law enforcement officers that I worked with on a daily basis."

Patricia Merritt

Merritt, 48, is a teacher with Lamar Collaborative. She holds an associate's degree in child development and a bachelor's degree in child family studies.

Among the issues Merritt is concerned with are affordable living for seniors and city roads and infrastructure.

"I want to serve Ward 2 and help address the concerns and issues facing our communities," Merritt said in an email.

Kimberly Molina

Molina works in real estate and has been an active member of the Petal community.

She said she would like to see more transparency in local government and more input from residents to help the Board of Aldermen make better-informed decisions.

"Running for Alderman is an opportunity for me to make a positive impact on my community and contribute to its growth and development," she said in a Facebook post. "My vision for running for alderman is centered around three key pillars: community engagement, transparency, and sustainable development."

Kim Stringer

Stringer is the wife of the former Ward 2 alderman so is hoping to continue where her husband left off.

She said she has been attending the Board of Aldermen meetings and having conversations with Petal Mayor Tony Ducker to stay informed on what is happening in Petal government.

"Keeping up to date on what is going on in the city is so important, and how it will impact the community as well as the economic climate," she wrote on Facebook.

Although all the candidates are female, it is not the first time a woman has served on the board. Liesa Weaver and Kay Fairley are among the women who have served in the Friendly City.

The special election Thursday is for voters registered in Ward 2 only. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1123 Mississippi 42 in Petal.

The winner of the four-way race, if a majority is reached, will fill the remainder of Steve Stringer's term, which ends June 30, 2025.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on X @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Petal MS special election: 4 women compete for ward 2 alderman