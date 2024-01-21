Man fatally shoots wife, 3 daughters at Tinley Park home: officials
A man shot his wife and three daughters to death at a home in south suburban Tinley Park on Sunday, officials said.
A man shot his wife and three daughters to death at a home in south suburban Tinley Park on Sunday, officials said.
The Bucs scored a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter a play after the botched call.
The Chiefs have won their last two playoff matchups against the Bills. Can the Bills change that trend?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Bills game.
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
Elon Musk wants 25% of Tesla's voting control if he's going to stay on; the board may not want to give it to him.
Stock up on your winter essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
A 2008 Suzuki XL-7, sibling to the Pontiac Torrent and Saturn Vue, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
VW celebrates a TV holiday in Britain with a very yellow T-Cross.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency said its “Moon Sniper” landed on the moon Friday, but an issue with its power supply has put the mission in jeopardy.
Use these clever tips and organizing products to easily streamline your collection of clothes, shoes and accessories.
Worried about a yeast infection? Try one of these at-home yeast infection tests.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
It’s time to hand out some purely theoretical, ephemeral, impossible-to-display-on-your-mantel hardware.
Existing home sales fell to the lowest level in 30 years. But homebuying conditions were better in the 1990s.
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents Sunday and contracts can be signed beginning Feb. 1.
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (including the GTI and the R) is getting a round of updates such as design tweaks and an improved interior.
Baker's MLB managing career began with the Giants in 1993.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter