4 wounded, 1 critically, in Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire in the River North neighborhood, according to Chicago police. At least one of those shot suffered critical injuries, officials said.

Officers were called to the 400 block of North State Street around 1:10 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting in the area, according to an online police notification. But when investigators arrived they found four people suffering gunshot wounds — three men between 27 and 41 years old and a 40-year-old woman.

Three of those wounded were taken to nearby Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. They included:

— A 29-year-old man who had been shot in the neck, jaw and chest and who was in critical condition

— A man, 41, who suffered a graze wound to his leg and who was in good condition

— A 40-year-old woman who suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and knee and who was in fair condition

The fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot once in his foot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Authorities released few details about the shooting, but they did say it was thought to have been a drive-by shooting.

“A witness stated that the (shooter) was shooting from a white sedan,” which was traveling south on State Street at the time, according to a statement from police. No additional information about the shooter, including whether it was a man or a woman, was released.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

———