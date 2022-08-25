4 wounded in gunfight between patrons, security at Temptations Cabaret; 3 people arrested

Four people suffered gunshot wounds Thursday morning outside Temptations Cabaret after gunshots were exchanged between a group of patrons and security guards working for the strip club, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people have been arrested from the gun battle.

The wounded people were taken to local hospitals for injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening.

“This business has become a dangerous nuisance,” said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn in a Thursday news release. “We’ve had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community.”

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office assisted by Fort Worth police responded to reports of gunshots at about 4:35 a.m. Thursday in the 12,200 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicated there was a fight at the club which spilled outside. Gunshots were exchanged between a group of patrons at the club and club security.

Three people have been arrested and they face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a security officer.