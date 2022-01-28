4 years after arrest, 2017 Mill Avenue sexual assault case dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct

A case involving a man accused of sexual assault outside Tempe City Hall in 2017 has been permanently dismissed after the Arizona Court of Appeals found "egregious" prosecutorial misconduct.

Nearly four years after Olawale Olaoye, 30, was arrested and subsequently tried on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman outside of Tempe City Hall, his case has been dismissed.

In September 2021, the Superior Court of Arizona granted Olaoye's motion originally filed July 2 to dismiss the 2017 case with prejudice, meaning it is dismissed permanently.

The court's decision to grant Olaoye's motion ultimately resulted in his release from custody and all future court dates in reference to the incident were vacated, according to court documents.

Jurors in the first trial could not reach a verdict, and in the second trial convicted Olaoye. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but he appealed and the Arizona Court of Appeals found prosecutorial misconduct, vacated his conviction and remanded the case back to Superior Court, court documents say.

The Court of Appeals found six instances of misconduct including two it considered "particularly egregious": when the prosecutor asked a witness for their opinion on what consent is, and when the prosecutor "deliberately brought unadmitted evidence to trial and pulled it from his pocket in a dramatic, calculated fashion to show the jury during the closing of the trial," court documents stated.

Given that a fair trial and possible acquittal was prevented, the court decided that double jeopardy was applicable. Therefore, Olaoye cannot be tried for the same crime, according to court documents.

The case was originally pursued because "we believed a woman had been sexually assaulted," according to Maricopa County Attorney's Office Communications Director Jennifer Liewer.

Though the Attorney's Office did not agree with the trial court's decision, they did not move forward because "we do not feel we would prevail on appeal," Liewer said.

What happened in 2017

According to Tempe police, officers responded to the north side of City Hall near 5th Street and Mill Avenue for a reported sexual assault about 3 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2017.

Police reported a man and his friend went to the CASA bar in downtown Tempe, where they met the victim and her friend. The man and the victim walked away from the victim’s friend to talk privately, police said.

After a short while, the victim’s friend became concerned and started looking for her. Two people saw the man having sex with the victim outside "while she appeared to be unconscious," court documents say.

They alerted police to where they had seen the man, who was arrested, police said.

