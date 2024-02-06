4 years and a lawsuit later, here’s who wants to move into empty Johnson County building

An Olathe building — formerly Hobby Lobby and Goodwill — has sat empty for four years.

But the 110,000-square-foot space, at 16630 W. 135th St. near North Mur-Len Road, may soon see visitors once again.

New York-based Crunch Fitness is taking steps to open in the former Goodwill space, said Olathe’s communications officer, Cody Kennedy. A few sign permits have been filed, but the project is awaiting further approval from the city.

Crunch had already planned to open its first Kansas City area location soon at 11311 Shawnee Mission Parkway, in a former Genesis Health Club.

In 2002, Goodwill opened in one section of the Olathe building. In 2019, with the lease up and the building needing repairs, Goodwill decided to relocate.

When Goodwill attempted to move into a former Aldi nearby at 16175 W. 135th St. in 2020, the city said no, citing a code that says thrift stores cannot stand within a mile of each other, or within 200 feet of a residence.

The proposed spot was near a Savers, as well as homes in the Briarwood subdivision.

Goodwill sued the city in federal court in 2021, saying the ordinance discriminated against low-income residents, who make up a portion of Goodwill’s customers.

The parties settled the next year. Goodwill recently opened a new Olathe spot at 11934 S. Strang Line Road.

Hobby Lobby, which opened on 135th Street in the late ’90s, has been gone since at least 2019. Kennedy told The Star that Crunch does not appear to want Hobby Lobby’s side of the building as well, and there don’t appear to be any other plans for the space.

Walmart operated at the site before Hobby Lobby and Goodwill moved in.