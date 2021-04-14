4 years after murder arrest, Dabate trial still not scheduled

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·6 min read

Apr. 14—Four years ago today, state police arrested Richard Dabate, charging him with the murder of his wife, Connie, which occurred more than 15 months earlier in their home on Birch View Drive in Ellington.

The arrest shocked many in the community, as Richard Dabate had told state police that the killer was an unidentified intruder, who Dabate said also attacked him, tied him to a chair, and stabbed him with a utility knife before fleeing.

In a court hearing last year, however, Tolland County State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky revealed for the first time what he believes was the motive for Connie's murder — Dabate shot the mother of his two young sons in the head on Dec. 23, 2015, because he no longer wanted to be married to her but was afraid of the consequences of a divorce.

The prosecutor said Dabate didn't want to lose friends, and the pressure was mounting because his mistress was pregnant, so instead, he came up with a "solution" — to murder his 39-year-old wife and stage it as a home invasion.

Five days after his April 14, 2017 arrest, Dabate was released from jail on a $1 million bond he had assembled with the help of family members. They had pieced together the equity in four pieces of real estate, including the Ellington home he and Connie had shared; some $89,000 in cash contributed by his father; and $200,000 posted through a bondsman.

DELAYS

HOW LONG: More than 15 months from Connie Dabate's murder on Dec. 23, 2015, to her husband's arrest; four years from the arrest to today.

WHY: Since mid-March 2020, the reason has been the COVID-19 pandemic.

POSSIBLE TRIAL DATE: As soon as possible, Judicial Department spokeswoman says, but when that is depends on the pandemic's course.

A bank later began foreclosure proceedings on the Ellington home, and it was sold last year. But that happened several months after Dabate got a judge's approval to replace the $260,000 he had pledged from the home's value with another bond put up by a bondsman. That change has kept him free since then.

There have been numerous developments in the case since Dabate's arrest, but one of them has not been the start of his trial.

"It's not his fault," defense lawyer Hubert J. Santos said of his client. "The reason for the delay is the pandemic."

Connie Dabate's family has designated as its spokesman Wayne Rioux, a retired state police lieutenant who is a neighbor of Connie's mother and watched Connie grow up.

When asked about the delay last week, Rioux said, "We have no comment at this time because we don't want anything to affect the trial."

But Ellington residents who have been talking to First Selectwoman Lori Spielman aren't being so reticent.

"People want it done with," she said. "They waited a long time. At least get it into trial."

Jurors excused

The lawyers in the case had selected all 12 jurors and three of the four alternates required for the trial before Connecticut's courts were largely shut down in mid-March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first, jury selection was suspended for 30 days. But, eventually, as the pandemic dragged on, all the selected jurors and alternates were excused.

As a result, when the trial resumes, the lawyers will have to restart the jury selection process, which can take weeks under Connecticut's system, in which the lawyers question each potential juror individually.

Asked when the Dabate trial may begin, state Judicial Department spokeswoman Rhonda Hebert said in an email to the Journal Inquirer, "Generally, we are unable at this time to pinpoint when a jury trial will begin, due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and the current suspension of jury trials."

In response to a more general question about when jury trials may resume, Hebert wrote, "We hope to resume jury trials as soon as possible, however, it is impossible at this point to say with any certainty when that will occur.

"Now, with a new surge in COVID-positive cases and the emergence of a more contagious and dangerous variant of the virus," coupled with supply issues regarding the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, she explained, "we must be concerned with the risks associated with bringing large numbers of prospective jurors together in confined spaces to participate in the jury selection and jury trial process."

As to physical alterations being made to courthouses to reduce the COVID-19 risk, Hebert wrote, filters have been upgraded in the ventilation system of the criminal courthouse at 20 Park St. in Vernon, where the Dabate trial would ordinarily be held.

In addition, she said, the ventilation system has been reprogrammed to operate at all times, where it had previously been programmed to operate differently when the building was occupied and unoccupied to save energy.

Changes not fundamental

Pictures and diagrams of the courtroom in which former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is being tried on murder and other charges less than 10 months after George Floyd's death and during the pandemic show that most spectator seating has been removed. The jurors' seats are along an entire side of the courtroom, the traditional counsel tables have been replaced with chairs with built-in desks, and plastic barriers have been erected around a number of trial participants.

Hebert didn't indicate that Connecticut courtrooms are being changed quite that fundamentally. But she said changes "have included distancing desks and tables as much as possible" and, where furniture is fixed, using barriers to protect people.

In addition, she said, spectator seating in courtrooms has been reduced to allow 6-foot spacing, floor markers have been added in areas where people would line up, and signs and hand sanitizer stations have been added in lobbies.

Reducing spectator seating can be done as easily as marking places on spectator benches where people are allowed — and not allowed — to sit.

When Dabate's trial finally starts, it will be a classic whodunit, not a trial focusing on more subtle issues such as the defendant's state of mind.

"My client looks forward to clearing his name," Santos said of Dabate, 44. "He did not kill his wife. An intruder killed his wife. He has the greatest sympathy for his wife's family and will continue to be a good father to his children.

"My client is entitled to the same constitutional protection as anyone accused of a crime," the defense lawyer continued. "Here, it is particularly challenging because many people may not want to serve on the jury because of the pandemic we're having with the virus.

"All he wants is a fair trial," Santos said of Dabate.

