4 years on plea to 5th DUI

Jun. 22—A woman indicted last year for fifth offense driving under the influence pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a four-year sentence.

Regina Carol Walker, 52, had court costs waived and was given credit for 50 hours already served in jail. Walker also lost driving privileges for eight years.

Walker was arrested Oct. 15, 2021, by Fairfield Glade Police during a traffic stop and at that time was charged with driving on a revoked license and fifth offense driving under the influence.

Previous DUI convictions were in September 2021 in Roane County, November 2016 in Cumberland County, November 2008 in Cumberland, and November 2008 in Cumberland.

As a Range II (multiple offender), Walker was facing 4-8 years in prison and fine up to $15,000.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Brandon Wyatt Barnes, probation violations, pleaded guilty to a violation of positive drug screen and had probation revoked to serve the balance of two, two-year sentences,

—Maggie Louise Bellflower, probation violation hearing continued to June 26.

—Olivia Marie Dowdy, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen and was given credit for time served on a probation violation in Putnam County and was returned to supervised probation.

—Hannah Marie Sexton, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year in jail at 85% and then be returned back to supervised probation for the balance of an eight-year sentence.

—Thomas Donald Smith, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Smith and probation violation hearing continued to July 11.

—Jason Neal Keagle, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of failed drug screen and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back to probation.

—Jeffery Dean Winningham, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of failed drug screen and is to serve 30 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back on probation.

