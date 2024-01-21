4 young women injured after freight train crashes into car in Chicago suburb

Four young women were injured after their car was struck by a CSX freight train just outside Chicago in the early hours of Saturday, authorities said.

The crash happened at a railroad intersection in Harvey, a suburb 20 miles south of Chicago, a CSX spokesperson confirmed to the Daily News.

“At approximately 1:50 am CT this morning, a CSX train came into contact with a vehicle at the Wood St. crossing intersecting W 147 St. in Harvey, Illinois,” the spokesperson said. “The incident did not result in any injuries to the train crew; however, several occupants of the vehicle were injured.”

The women, said to be in their teens or early 20s, were attempting to go around the barrier when their vehicle was hit by the freight train, Harvey Fire Department Captain Steve Gorman told CBS Chicago.

Two of the women were trapped within the wreckage, forcing emergency crews to use a hydraulic rescuing tool known as the jaws of life to extricate them.

Three victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, in neighboring Oak Lawn, Illinois. At least one of them is listed in critical condition, Gorman told ABC Chicago. The fourth victim refused treatment.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. The incident remains under investigation.

CSX Transportation is one of the nation’s leading transportation suppliers, operating 20,000 route miles of track in 23 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.