$40,000 bail set for Millbury firefighter accused of child sexual assault

Millbury firefighter Colton Paszkowski at a probable cause hearing in Worcester District Court on March 1, 2022.

WORCESTER — Colton Paszkowski, a Millbury firefighter accused of raping a 15-year-old high school student, was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Friday.

Not-guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Paszkowski, 25. He is accused of seven charges of rape of a child and one charge of intimidation of a witness/juror/court official/police officer. He was released on bail.

Judge James Reardon set bail at $40,000. Bail conditions include staying away from witnesses and the alleged victim and no unsupervised conduct with children under 16.

Paszkowski has previously pleaded not guilty to charges in Central and Uxbridge district courts related to the rape allegations. Indictments to Superior Court were returned on March 10.

Northbridge police allege in court documents that a 15-year-old girl came to the police station with her mother in December 2021 and reported being sexually assaulted by Paszkowski in Northbridge, Millbury and Sutton.

Paszkowski is also a horse farrier, a specialist in caring for horse’s feet. The allegations were not in connection to his duties as a call firefighter.

The girl alleged that Paszkowski sexually assaulted her in Northbridge in October 2021, in Millbury in November 2021 and in Sutton in either late September or early October 2021.

Paszkowski was placed on unpaid leave by the Millbury Fire Department since the first charges were issued in December 2021. In March 2022, Millbury fire Chief Brian K. Gasco said he would remain on leave until the legal matters were resolved.

