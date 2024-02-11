40,000 fentanyl pills, 104 pounds of meth, 42 guns seized by Thurston Narcotics Task Force

Drugs, guns and cash have been seized across the state by the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force, the group announced on social media.

The Task Force led the investigation because the narcotics that were seized had direct ties to Thurston County. They seized the following:

▪ $97,000 in cash.

▪ 40,000 fentanyl pills.

▪ 104 pounds of methamphetamine.

▪ 42 firearms.

▪ 5.4 ounces of cocaine.

▪ 2.7 ounces of fentanyl powder.

The seizure also included several arrests and two vehicles.

“While most of the seizures (the task force) coordinates are not regularly reported, the task force believes it is important to share periodic updates so that the public is aware of the massive flow of (drug) cartel supplied narcotics and guns in our local community,” the social media post reads. “Nearly all crime in our county can be traced back to some form of drug trafficking as the opioid epidemic continues to trend upward.”

The Thurston Narcotics Task Force includes officers from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Homeland Security, Olympia Police Department and the state Department of Corrections.