From a $40,000 gold claw tub to a luxury resort-inspired pool, here are 7 of the most extravagant home decor furnishings the Kardashian-Jenners have purchased over the years

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their daring tastes, from clothes and accessories to home decor.

Most recently, Poosh highlighted a gold crawl tub in Kendall Jenner's bathroom.

Take a look at the most interesting and extravagant home decor styles from the Kardashian-Jenners.

Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has their own unique taste and aesthetic, which also translates into how they decorate their lavish homes.

"The Kardashians" premiered on Hulu in April. Hulu

During their 15-year run on television, the reality stars have continually upgraded their homes for larger mansions and estates, while highlighting their evolution in interior design.

Their style choices are most apparent in their drastically different homes, where each piece of home decor is more dazzling than the next. Take a look at the seven most daring moments in Kardashian-Jenner interior design history.

Kourtney Kardashian's sprawling, resort-inspired backyard is vacation ready all year round.

Kourtney Kardashian poses in front of her pool and accompanying lounge set. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh highlights her eclectic taste in all things home and wellness.

Her luxurious backyard is probably the most impressive feature of her 12,000-square-foot Calabasas, California, home complete with a fire pit, gorgeous outdoor furniture, and ample lounge space. According to Life & Style, Kardashian's house is worth $8.5 million.

Kourtney's house was featured throughout the E! series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," and their new Hulu series "The Kardashians," as a location where the whole family congregates.

Kendall Jenner proudly displayed her $750,000 James Turrell sculpture in the entryway of her Los Angeles mansion.

In a house tour for Architectural Digest, Kendall Jenner shows off her James Turrell sculpture. Architectural Digest/YouTube

Kendall Jenner is known for her daring runway looks, but the supermodel also likes to flex her artistic taste inside her $9 million Los Angeles home.

As the cover star of Architectural Digest's August 2020 issue, Jenner posed in front of a pink Turrell piece that was priced at a whopping $750,000 according to Artnet News. The expensive artwork was the centerpiece of Turrell's "Glass" collection.

Story continues

According to the outlet, the sculpture was initially hung horizontally at the Pace Gallery presentation, but the gallery noted that the art could be hung any way the collector wants.

Jenner also told Architectural Digest that her five-bedroom, pan-Mediterranean style mansion "is a place where I can simply zone out and relax."

Kim Kardashian's extreme home decor aesthetic is sleek and futuristic.

Kim Kardashian's sleek bathroom is filled with sharp edges and geometrical shapes. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian designed her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion with ex-husband Kanye West and Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. According to Insider's Darcy Schild, Kardashian stayed in the home after her divorce from West.

"The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic," Kardashian told Architectural Digest in February 2020.

She also told Architectural Digest that she vetoed some of West's "far-out ideas" for functionality purposes. The family's bathroom in particular caused some chatter online after her basinless sinks made an appearance in a "73 Questions" YouTube video by Vogue in 2019.

Kendall Jenner's gold bathtub is the statement piece of her selfie-ready bathroom.

Kendall Jenner's golden costume matches perfectly with her glistening bathtub. Kendall Jenner/Instagram

This luxury bathroom centerpiece is the statement item in Jenner's otherwise understated bathroom. The 818 Tequila founder likes to take long soaks while using red light therapy, according to an inside look with Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh.

The rest of the bathroom has accents of gold to accompany the $40,000 tub's finish, according to Evoke. Though her cutlery skills could use some work, Jenner's taste in interior design makes her a golden girl in decor.

Kylie's condom wall art inspires guests to practice safe sex while sipping on a cocktail.

Kylie Jenner's eye-catching wall art is on display in her bar. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The 25-year-old billionaire primarily lives in this Hidden Hills, California estate, with the two children she shares with rapper Travis Scott. According to a February 2022 interview with Vogue India, the beauty mogul's mansion is a colorful "extension of her personality."

Unlike her minimalist older sister Kourtney, Kylie Jenner's in-home bar is filled to the brim with maximalist decor including four condom art pieces that are hung on the wall. Her decor was a topic of conversation in a February 2019 interview with Architectural Digest.

The pieces were created by artist Beau Dunn for her "Size Does Matter" series, according to the outlet. Each condom was priced anywhere from $1,000 to $8,000, Marie Claire reported in 2019.

Kim's walk-in fridge is stockpiled with snacks, beverages, and fresh produce for her family.

Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge made waves on social media when she gave a tour on her Instagram story. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

When it comes to space, the Kardashians have more than enough. Kim utilizes her kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator most restaurants would be jealous of.

Kim gave her Instagram followers a tour of her refrigerator in 2020 after she posed in front of a nearly-empty fridge for a Skim's campaign.

The mom of four confirmed to Poosh that her children use the amenity the most. "They love to go and get their own snacks," Kim told the lifestyle outlet in January 2020.

Khloe Kardashian's organized pantry was first featured on "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

Everything down to the cereal was labeled and organized in Khloe Kardashian's previous pantry. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Last, but certainly not least, is Khloe Kardashian's meticulously organized pantry in her $17 million Hidden Hills mansion, which according to Life & Style, is located next door to her mom Kris Jenner's sprawling estate.

Khloe broke the internet when fans were given a behind-the-scenes look at her old pantry pictured above on her now defunct Khloe app, Variety reports.

The mother of two has been very open about her pantry storage hacks online. According to Poosh, the new pantry was designed by The Home Edit and everything is clearly labeled, from condiments to cookies.

The process, known as decanting, involves transferring store-bought food from its original packaging into individual jars and containers. Insider's Lauren Edmonds reported that this process can be great for "organization and keeping food fresh for longer."

Read the original article on Insider