40,000 pounds of raw chicken spills along Interstate 75 in Fort Myers

Just another Friday on Interstate 75 in Southwest Florida? It was far from it for a truck driver carrying raw chicken in the Fort Myers area.

A single semi-truck crashed and nearly 40,000 pounds of raw chicken was spilled.

What to know: Raw chicken spill on I-75

WHEN DID IT HAPPEN: According to the official Florida Highway Patrol report, the time of the incident was 9:41 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 5).

WHERE DID IT HAPPEN: The FHP report said southbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 124 (near Corkscrew Road) in Lee County. The raw chicken spilled onto the shoulder and the wood line. "The truck veered off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder and collided with several trees in the wood line," the report said.

WHAT CAUSED THE INCIDENT: The report stated the semi-truck driver experienced a medical episode.

WERE THERE ANY INJURIES: The semi-truck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

WHO WAS THE DRIVER: The FHP report identified the diver as 41-year-old man from South Carolina.

Boxes of raw chicken can be seen in this photo can be seen in the woods near I-75. A semi-truck crashed on Friday causing 40,000 pounds of raw chicken to spill.

As late as 6 p.m. it was being reported that traffic heading northbound on I-75 near Corkscrew Road was still moving slowly and drivers were being advised to avoid that area.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Raw chicken spills on I75 in Fort Myers