$40,000 reward being offered in murder of Atlanta businessman, father

The reward for information in the death of an Atlanta man gunned down in front of a luxury apartment building is increasing.

Desmond Key was shot and killed last week during an attempted robbery in midtown Atlanta.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta were offering a $35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, but are now increasing it to $40,000.

On Friday, police released new video they say shows a car believed to be involved in the shooting driving away from the intersection of 8th St. and Juniper St.

“What we believe to be a Ford sedan vehicle pulled up adjacent to Key,” APD Capt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

Woolfolk said the suspect got out of the vehicle, walked up to Key, robbed him and then shot him before getting back in his vehicle and driving away.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln talked to Key’s wife and mother last week.

“This is the worst nightmare. I had the best son,” his mother said.

Key had just gotten married six months ago.

Felicia Key said her husband was an entrepreneur who was the life of the party. He even co-created the viral clothing brand “Been Broke Before,” which promoted financial literacy.

Desmond Key also leaves behind a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 404-557-8477.