$40,000 reward offered in deadly Oakland party bus shooting

One of the two victims is a 16-year-old girl. Her family is in a state of shock, and her mom wants to know how a girl that age was even allowed on the bus, saying the company should be held responsible.

Video Transcript

JR STONE: This is 16-year-old Zoey Hughes, who died early Tuesday morning at an Oakland hospital after a shooter or shooters fired at least 70 rounds at the party bus that she and others were on. Her cousin, still in a state of shock Tuesday night.

DESTINEE ELGEN (ON PHONE): I kind of honestly feel like I'm just in a really bad dream. And I'm hoping that I'll wake up from it.

JR STONE: Seven women were hit by bullets, two of those shots proved to be fatal for Hughes and another woman.

LERONNE ARMSTRONG: And somebody came and targeted this bus-- two shooters, it appears. And they came here with a specific purpose, which was to cause violence.

JR STONE: That, from Oakland Police chief Leronne Armstrong, who visited survivors in the hospital. CHP saying that the shots were originally fired along I-580 near the Seminary Avenue off-ramp in Oakland. As the driver exited and tried to get away, more shots were fired at Foothill Boulevard and 68th Avenue.

BARRY DONELAN: But it just demonstrates how completely out of control gun violence is in Oakland right now.

JR STONE: Oakland's Police Officer's Association president says gun violence like this is surging, and the police department has just 705 officers on the street, the lowest number in six years. Destinee Elgen says her cousin Zoey was fun loving, didn't deserve this, and had been at a birthday dinner Monday night.

DESTINEE ELGEN (ON PHONE): She was only 16. So I feel like I'm afraid she was scared, or was she alone? Like, did anyone hold her hand? I just keep thinking about all of those things. And I really hope that she wasn't scared and she didn't feel alone, but in reality, she probably did.

JR STONE: No arrests have been made. And Oakland Police announced Tuesday that a $40,000 reward is being offered in this case. JR Stone, ABC7 News.