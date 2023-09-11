‘I have £40,000 in six stocks – can I make £1m by 2035?’

James Goodwin took a business accounting course to hone his skills as a stockpicker - Mark Pinder

Some investors are happy to put their money in a ready-made portfolio, sit back, and see what returns they generate in ten years’ time. Others take a far more rigorous approach.

James Goodwin, 28, from York, who works in tech for a telecoms company, first started investing in 2019. Since then, he has been focused on developing his skills as a stockpicker – even taking a certificate in business accounting to help him find his way around a company balance sheet.

Over the last two years, Mr Goodwin has invested around £40,000 in just six companies which, he believes, are trading at a significant discount compared to their actual value. The meticulous investor has put well over one hundred hours researching each firm, in some cases even meeting with the management team to find out more about their growth plans.

His biggest investment is TinyBuild, an indie video game developer listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Mr Goodwin holds £12,171 in the developer, which is currently trading at a measly 17 cents per share.

He has chosen TinyBuild, he said, because its fundamentals “are comparable to Team17,” another indie game developer with an impressive growth record, now with a market capitalization of £470m.

Mr Goodwin is betting he can turn his investment pot into £500,000 by 2030 and £1m by 2035 - Mark Pinder

Other stocks in his portfolio – held within an AJ Bell stocks and shares Isa – are the insurance company Aviva (£5,082), Ecora Resources, a royalty company in the commodities sector (£5,191), pub chain Fuller, Smith & Turner (£4,694), Taylor Maritime (£4,694) and Warner Bros Discovery (£6,229).

Mr Goodwin has high hopes for Warner Brothers, in part because its streaming business, HBO Max, is expected to break even next year and become profitable in 2025. He thinks the entertainment powerhouse is trading at a third of its real value.

As for Fuller, Smith & Turner, Mr Goodwin says the pub chain is holding “a lot of premium London real estate” which he says is valued at 1999 prices, and therefore hugely undervalued.

Mr Goodwin expects his due diligence will all be worth it in the long run. He is betting he can turn his investment pot into £500,000 by 2030 and £1m by 2035.

“I currently add around £10,000 of incremental capital each year, which may grow over time with my salary,” he said, “but most of the target growth will have to come from the investments themselves. Obviously I am at the whim of markets, so it might not happen exactly according to this timeline, but I fundamentally believe it’s achievable.”

Jeremy Robinson, senior investment manager, Charles Stanley

My first impression is that Mr Goodwin has exposure to some high-quality companies, is sensibly using tax wrappers but has overly ambitious expectations of his returns.

It is great to see that he is proactively using part of his annual Isa allowance to “wrap” these investments in the tax-free environment.

I’d recommend he uses the remaining £10,000 (of his total £20,000 allowance) if he can, particularly given the recent reductions in the capital gain and dividend tax allowances, which will fall further next tax year.

Looking at his investments, these are direct equities which for a portfolio in its early stages, adds a significant amount of stock risk, particularly given that four of the positions are companies worth less than £300m.

Aviva and Warner Bros Discovery will reduce volatility and add to income via dividends, helping overall returns but I would also add that his portfolio could benefit from diversification into other asset classes and sectors.

On the companies, the four smaller capitalised positions have different returns profiles due to many factors.

TinyBuild has had a very tough year, as costs have soared and this has seen the share price fall around 90pc.

Ecora Resources is a mining royalty company generating revenue from coking coal and iron ore. Returns are likely to continue to be volatile given they are exposed to unpredictable commodity prices.

Taylor Maritime Investments aims to achieve exposure to the growth and income streams of second-hand vessels, however weakness in charter rates and vessel values have been an issue.

Fuller, Smith & Turner is trading well despite disruption from rail strikes and poor weather. The attractions of the business are the quality of their pubs with management focused on growth and shareholder value, having recently announced a share buyback.

Aviva is predominantly an income play and recent results highlight growth across the business with a solid balance sheet as higher interest rates have seen greater take-up for annuities and other products.

Warner Bros Discovery is a leading media company but recently missed revenues due to volatility around its studios and the writers’ strike. Costs are being cut and advertising remains tough but the mix of revenue streams is attractive.

To improve returns, he will want to consider broadening out the diversification into higher-growth, thematic sectors, many of which have been revalued, so entry points are lower than where they were at the start of 2022.

Infrastructure, by way of example, offers inflation-linked returns as well as a diversified income stream. A holding like the Renewables Infrastructure Group investment trust (TRIG) is one to look at.

Mr Goodwin may want to boost his technology exposure – which has been the main driver of returns so far this year – with something such as the Polar Capital Technology investment trust. Some companies in the sector are overvalued but it is a theme that will continue to drive returns in the coming years.

Dan Boardman-Weston, chief executive at BRI Wealth Management

It’s great to see somebody taking a keen interest in investing and trying to build firm financial foundations for the future. However, Mr Goodwin could do with making some changes to the portfolio in order to try and achieve his longer-term objectives.

His portfolio is quite esoteric and highly concentrated, with only six direct equity investments, covering sectors from video games to shipping.

He needs to diversify far more than the current portfolio and should aim for at least 20-25 individual equities to try and diversify away the idiosyncratic risk. I would also highlight that stock picking can be quite tricky, and the portfolio will have suffered quite a bit over the past few years.

Investing in funds may be an approach to consider if the investor didn’t have the confidence to choose further direct equities.

The existing investments are relatively small companies, and these are at the riskier end of the investment spectrum, especially when there are so few of them in the portfolio.

As much as I may like a pint of London Pride whilst watching Game of Thrones, I wouldn’t want to invest 30pc of my portfolio into Warner Brothers and Fuller Smith & Turner.

The investor should start afresh with the portfolio to try and improve returns. However, if he wants to continue to hold his existing shares, then these should be reduced so they are each no more than 2.5pc of the overall portfolio.

In order to achieve a £500,000 portfolio by 2030, assuming Isa contributions are increased over the coming six years to the maximum £20,000, Mr Goodwin would require an annualised return of over 30pc.

This is very unrealistic, with one of the greatest investors of our time, Warren Buffett, “only” managing annualised returns of 19.8pc.

The investor should temper expectations for long-term returns and maybe use 10pc returns as an aggressive and optimistic expectation. This is assuming that he is willing to adopt an adventurous attitude to risk.

If this was the case then I would suggest the investor focus on potentially higher returning investments such as smaller companies, private equity, technology and thematic investments. Over the long term these have tended to generate superior returns than other asset classes.

The investor should consider accessing these themes via investment trusts, which are trading at the widest discounts to net asset value since the financial crisis. This means the investor could benefit from strong underlying investment growth, coupled with very large discounts narrowing over time.

Assuming 10pc annualised returns and regular Isa contributions then the investor would reach their £500,000 target in 2035. If the investor wasn’t willing to take the level of risk required to generate potentially larger returns, then their goal would be met in 2037.

A lower risk portfolio would have an allocation to fixed interest and other non-equity asset classes.

