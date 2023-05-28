$40,000 worth of chicken breasts were stolen. Now a man is behind bars, SC cops say

Less than 24 hours after a man was reported as wanted for his role in stealing thousands of dollars worth of chicken breasts, he surrendered, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremy McFadden, 37, turned himself in to deputies at the sheriff’s office Friday, according to a news release.

McFadden was wanted for his role in a grand larceny of $40,000 worth of boneless chicken breast from Pilgrim’s Pride meat processing plant, the sheriff’s office said. That’s the former Gold Kist facility in the 2000 block of U.S. 15, about 2.5 miles from the intersection with U.S. 521.

The theft happened May 9, according to the release.

McFadden was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he’s being held while waiting for a bond hearing, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about how all of that chicken was stolen was not available, and there was no word if McFadden acted alone, or if any more arrests are expected.

Despite McFadden’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said an investigation into the chicken breast theft is ongoing.