40 arrested as part of week-long investigation targeting drugs, gang activity

The Amarillo field office of HSI Dallas (Homeland Security Investigations) recently led a week-long multi-agency operation targeting narcotics trafficking and individuals associated with the Aryan brotherhood and other criminal gangs. During the operation, 40 individuals were arrested for felony warrants for violating federal laws.

According to a news release, this initiative spearheaded by the HSI office of Amarillo and the U.S. Marshals Service targeted gang members with outstanding warrants, using surveillance from numerous local, state, and federal agencies.

“While this joint-operation lasted only a week, we will continue working relentlessly to investigate those responsible for conducting illegal gang operations and narcotics trafficking,” said Matt Wright, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, HSI Dallas, in the release. “Our collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement partners and non governmental organizations is vital to combating illegal and violent gang activity in our communities.”

The names of the suspects were not available, and the HSI office could not be reached for comment.

Several suspects from this operation were found in other law enforcement jurisdictions, according to the release. Referrals to HSI offices in those areas have been made, allowing coordination with their state and local law enforcement partners to locate suspects using intelligence and analytical support from this operation.

The HSI Amarillo field office collaborates regularly with its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to accomplish its public safety mission. Numerous law enforcement agencies supported the operation, including:

- Texas Department of Public Safety/Criminal Investigations Division

- Randall County Sheriff’s Office: SWAT, Special Operations Unit, Tactical Dispatch

- Amarillo Police Department: SWAT, PACE

- Potter County Sheriff’s Office: Special Operations Division

- Texas Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Task Force

Story continues

- Texas Office of the Inspector General

- Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit

- Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division

- US Probation and Pretrial Services

- Randall County District Attorney’s Office

- Potter County District Attorney’s Office

HSI is the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and a vital U.S. asset in combating transnational crime and threats, the release says. One of HSI’s top priorities is to protect the public from crimes of victimization, and HSI’s human trafficking and child exploitation investigations programs are central components of this mission set.

HSI is recognized as a global leader in these investigative disciplines, and is committed to utilizing its vast authorities, international footprint and strong government and nongovernment partnerships to identify and rescue child victims, identify and apprehend offenders, prevent human trafficking, prevent transnational child sexual abuse, and help make the internet a safer place for children.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 40 arrested in Amarillo HSI operation on drug trafficking, gangs