Here Are The 40 Best Cheap Eat Restaurants In New York City: List

NEW YORK, NY — Enjoying a meal on a budget has become increasingly important for New Yorkers across the city as the pandemic has dragged on.

Eater NY senior critic Robert Sietsema recently compiled a list of the 40 best inexpensive dining destinations in New York City.

There are restaurants featured from all five boroughs, along with a couple in New Jersey.

Manhattan has the most eateries on the best cheap eats list, but Brooklyn and Queens also make a very solid showing.

"While the coronavirus pandemic has tossed a brick into the machinery of New York City restaurants, I have seen small, inexpensive, often immigrant-run restaurants continuing to stay open and in some cases, even flourishing," writes Sietsema in the introduction to the list.

Here are all 40 best affordable restaurants in New York City, according to Eater NY.

Los Primos: 698 Allerton Avenue (Bronx)

Calle 191 Pescaderia: 1609 St. Nicholas Avenue (Manhattan)

Jerk House: 2143 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd (Manhattan)

Santa Clarita: 237 Willis Avenue (Bronx)

Teranga: 1280 5th Avenue (Manhattan)

Taqueria 86: 210 West 94th Street (Manhattan)

Bilao: 1437 1st Avenue Store 1 (Manhattan)

Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs: 136-84 Roosevelt Avenue (Queens)

All'antico Vinaio: 729 8th Avenue (Manhattan)

Pilsener Haus & Biergarten: 1422 Grand Street (New Jersey)

Nurlan Uyghur Restaurant: 43-39 Main Street (Queens)

Voila Afrique: 844 2nd Avenue (Manhattan)

Kotha Grill and Kabab: 72-27 37th Avenue (Queens)

Amazing Grace Restaurant: 6902 Roosevelt Avenue (Woodside)

Harry Sweets & Snacks: 248-6 Union Turnpike (Queens)

Minar Halal Meat: 771 Newark Avenue (Jersey City)

Crop Circle: 126 MacDougal Street (Manhattan)

7th Street Burger: 91 East 7th Street (Manhattan)

Terra Thai: 518 East 6th Street (Manhattan)

Pyza: 118 Nassau Avenue (Manhattan)

Banh Mi Co UT: 83 Elizabeth Street (Manhattan)

Taiwan Pork Chop House: 3 Doyers Street (Manhattan)

Kaieteur Express II: 8808 183rd Street (Queens)

Mum Mediterranean Cuisine: 66-28 Fresh Pond Road (Queens)

Caravan Uyghur Cuisine: 200 Water Street (Manhattan)

Semkeh: Morgan Avenue Read (Brooklyn)

Taqueria Al Pastor: 128 Wyckoff Avenue (Manhattan)

Pupusas Ridgewood: 71-20 Fresh Pond Road (Queens)

Grandchamps: 197 Patchen Avenue (Brooklyn)

King David Tacos: 611 Bergen Street (Brooklyn)

Ethel & Annie Mae's Soulfood Kitchen (Brooklyn)

Bedawi Cafe: Prospect Park West (Brooklyn)

Unique J Kitchen and Bakery: 4120 10th Avenue (Brooklyn)

The Roast 28: 5124 8th Avenue (Brooklyn)

Tortas Morelos: 271 Bay Ridege Avenue (Brooklyn)

New Asha: 322 Victory Blvd (Staten Island)

Amuni: 7217 3rd Avenue (Brooklyn)

Al Aqsa Bakery & Restaurant: 6917 5th Avenue (Brooklyn)

Lahori Chilli: 1026 Coney Island Avenue (Brooklyn)

Berikoni Brick Oven Bread: 125 Brighton Beach Avenue (Brooklyn)

This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch