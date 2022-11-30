The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100—Amazon, Solo Stove and Nike

Shop the best Cyber Week deals under $100.

Cyber Monday has passed but the deals are still hot. It's not too late to splurge on yourself or get going on holiday shopping. These deals are under $100, so they won't break the bank. Shop these affordable Cyber Week sales now.

Featured Cyber Monday deal under $100

Solo Stove Mesa deal

Grab a Solo Stove Mesa at a great price during the Cyber Week sales.

We love Solo Stove's fire pits for gathering around with friends, but we know not everyone has the space for one. That's where the Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pit comes in. We tested the Mesa at Reviewed and love its portability and the flair it brings to outdoor set-ups. During Cyber Week sales, you can score this tabletop firepit for $50 off – don't miss this discount.

Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99 (Save $50)

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals under $100

Best Cyber Monday deals $75 to $100

Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: Deals under $100

Deals on activewear are active ahead of Cyber Monday. You can get the popular, comfy Allbirds Tree Runners for as little as $84 today, saving up to $21 on a fantastic, sustainably crafted pair of shoes.

Best Cyber Monday deals $50 to $75

Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: Deals under $75

Indoor and outdoor gifts are on sale post-Cyber Monday. You can entertain your kids indoors with the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, which is $45 off the retail price of $89.99, and entertain adults outdoors with a marked down Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99.

Best Cyber Monday deals $25 to $50

The best Cyber Weekly deals for $50 or less.

Will 2023 be the year you finally start meal prepping? Dress the part with the apron that our testers said was the best value (with built-in pot holders and a conversion chart sewn into the pocket), the Five Two Ultimate Apron with Built-In Pot Holders. Are you ready to research your DNA? AncestryDNA kits are selling for more than half of at $49, or a $50 discount.

Best Cyber Monday deals under $25

Shop the best Cyber Week deals under $25.

Entertainment comes with a low price tag this Cyber Week. You can stream series like Abbott Elementary, The Handmaid's Tale and much, much more for $1.99 with a Hulu subscription, or you can snag our top-rated cold-brew coffee maker, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker for 20% off.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

