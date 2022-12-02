The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100—Amazon, Solo Stove and Nike
Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals haven't gone anywhere. Forgot to splurge on yourself or are you ready to get your holiday shopping started? Now is the time! These deals are under $100, so they won't break the bank. Shop these affordable Cyber Week sales now.
Featured Cyber Monday deal under $100
Solo Stove Mesa deal
We love Solo Stove's fire pits for gathering around with friends, but we know not everyone has the space for one. That's where the Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pit comes in. We tested the Mesa at Reviewed and love its portability and the flair it brings to outdoor set-ups. During Cyber Week sales, you can score this tabletop firepit for $50 off – don't miss this discount.
Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99 (Save $50)
Top 10 Cyber Monday deals under $100
Gap Baby Waffle Two-Piece Outfit Set from $13.30 with code YOURS (Save from $18.25 to $26.65)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap at Amazon from $30.08 (Save $13.14 to $14.87)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $50 to $215)
Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners at Allbirds from $84 (Save $11 to $21)
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum at Walmart for $98 (Save $201.99)
Best Cyber Monday deals $75 to $100
Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners at Allbirds from $84 (Save $11 to $21)
Bissell Little Green Pet Carpet Cleaner at Amazon for $89 (Save $50)
Blue Carbon Steel Wok from Made In Cookware for $95 (Save $24)
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum at Walmart for $98 (Save $201.99)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)
Best Cyber Monday deals $50 to $75
L.L. Bean Comfort Waffle Robe at Nordstrom for $53.40 (Save $35.60)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $59.99 (Save $40)
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Scented Home Candle at Nordstrom for $63.75 (Save $11.25)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $50 to $215)
L'Ange Hair Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer for $71.20 (Save $48.80)
Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Knife Block for $71.99 with on-page coupon (Save $43)
Charter Club Sleep Luxe 800-Thread-Count 100% Cotton 4-Piece Full Sheet Set from $73.50 at Macy's with coupon code FRIEND (Save $76.50)
Best Cyber Monday deals $25 to $50
A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset from $29.99 at Best Buy (Save $30)
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap from $30.08 (Save $13.14 to $14.87)
B.P. Comfy Print Brushed Knit Pajamas at Nordstrom for $32.45 (Save $19.10 to $26.55)
Food52 Five Two Ultimate Apron with Built-In Pot Holders for $35 (Save $10)
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Cameras (3 pack) at Amazon for $44.99 (Save $40)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $49 at Walmart (Save $17.22)
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer from $49.99 (Save $5.99 to $25)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $25
Mkeke iPhone 14 case for $9 with code UNMANLJX (Save $20.99)
Gap Baby Waffle Two-Piece Outfit Set from $13.30 with code YOURS (Save from $18.25 to $26.65)
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for $15.96 (Save $3.99)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector at Amazon for $17.99 (Save $11.01)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
