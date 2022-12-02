40 best friend gifts 2022: Thoughtful gifts for every type of friend

Gifts for your best friend.

You know your best friend better than they know themselves, so you want to get them a holiday gift that shows just that. It's a lot of pressure to find a high-quality gift they'll cherish for years to come, but we're practiced gift-givers here at Reviewed.

We spend all year testing and reviewing products that any type of best friend would love, whether they're a makeup maven or obsessed with the latest tech. Here are 40 incredible gifts for friends that any BFF would appreciate, no matter what they're interested in.

1. For the friend who loves to host: A gemstone cheese board

Upgrade your holiday party with this stylish serving platter.

If you have a friend who invites you over for wine and cheese every weekend, gift them the Agate Cheese Board that will take their cheese board to the next level. This gemstone platter is the perfect serving board to assemble cheese, jams and nuts. Each piece is cut a little differently, making for a unique gift. For a full entertaining gift set, throw in any of our favorite gifts for wine lovers.

$55 at Anthropologie (Save $23)

2. For the friend who likes to get cozy: A plush throw blanket

Pure bliss.

A cozy throw blanket is always a welcomed gift. The Bliss Plush Throw Blanket lives up to its name as it is super soft and snuggly. Your friend will think of you every time they bundle up in this blanket on a chilly, winter night.

$29 at Nordstrom

3. For the friend who likes to cook: A Staub baking dish set

Best gifts for best friends: baking dish set

For the friend who's always sharing their delicious baked goods with you, this ceramic, mixed baking dish set by Staub is sure to be a gift they'll appreciate. The set includes three essential dishes for sweet or savory baking: a medium-sized rectangle dish ideal for roasting vegetables, a large rectangle dish perfect for casseroles and meats plus an oval pie dish for baking the perfect dessert. Your friend will be so excited to use these they might whip you up a delicious, three course meal on the spot! You may have to do the dishes, but this set is also safe to place in the dishwasher.

From $50 at Zwilling

4. For the friend who needs to relax: Saje Aroma Diffuser

Best gifts for best friends: Saje Aroma Om Diffuser

Life is rough, so give your best friend a gift of relaxation after a stressful week. That's why an essential oil diffuser is a great gift if your pal tends to be on edge a lot. The Saje Aroma Om Diffuser is our favorite essential oil diffuser and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to six hours. It can cover rooms up to 500 sq. ft., making this a perfect gift to complete your best friend's home office or living room.

$98 at Saje

5. For the friend who needs wireless earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Best anniversary gifts for him: AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earbuds for iPhones our experts have ever tested. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they would adore a pair of the upgraded version, which we also loved. They feature active noise cancelation, a comfortable design and a transparency mode.

$229 at Amazon

6. For the friend who loves getting glammed up: A fancy makeup mirror

Mom never has to do her makeup in the dark with the Glamcor Riki Skinny.

A lighted mirror is great for that friend who loves getting glammed up. Our favorite lighted makeup mirror is the Glamcor Riki Skinny, which we love for its compact size and smart features—it connects to your phone's Bluetooth! There are multiple buttons on the mirror, including one that will let your bestie snap a picture. They'll even like the different lighting settings, perfect for adjusting brightness. Whether they're making their next TikTok or just taking selfies with you, this is the mirror they need.

$225 at Amazon

7. For the friend the sleekest locks: Function of Beauty gift card

Best gifts for your best friends: Function of Beauty gift card

There's always the friend who shows up looking like they just came from the hair salon–even when they haven't. The perfect gift for friends with great hair is a routine made just for them with Function of Beauty. Our beauty editor tried out Function of Beauty and loved how you can customize the products for your needs whether you have a colored, curly or frizzy mane.

Treat your friend to a gift card from Function of Beauty to add a little luxury to their shower.

From $50 at Function of Beauty

8. For the friend who's a plant mom: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts for best friends 2019: Pilea Peperomioides

Whether your friend has a green thumb or a black one, they'll be able to care for one of many easy-care plants The Sill has to offer. Try the Snake Plant Laurentii that only needs to be watered every two to three weeks or a cute little Hoya Heart. Wanna go above and beyond? You can also get your best friend the gift of a three-month Sill subscription and make all their plant-parent dreams come true.

From $33 at The Sill

9. For the friend who needs their caffeine fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for wives 2020: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1qt

The friend who loves iced coffee will love making it at home and saving big bucks and many trips to Starbucks. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the best-iced coffee maker we've ever tested and is easy enough for anyone to use.

$28 at Amazon

10. For the friend who loves their vino: Winc subscription

Winc has a great selection of wines to choose from.

If your friend's beverage of choice is a glass of wine, they'll love a Winc subscription, which will deliver a variety of wines based on their taste preferences each month. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. Here's to hoping they'll share a glass with you during your next wine night.

From $30 (for 4 bottles) at Winc

11. For the beauty-obsessed friend: A makeup organizer

Best gifts for best friends: makeup organizer

For the beauty product lover who is also obsessed with being organized, this gift combines the best of both worlds. This acryclic organizer by Ikee Design is one of our favorite makeup organizers because of its clear, easy-to-search design, handles that are easy to open and close and mesh padding in the drawers to keep products safe and secure.

From $13 at Amazon

12. For the friend who prefers vinyl: A Crosley turntable

Gifts for best friend: Crosley CR8005D-WS Cruiser Deluxe Suitcase Turntable

If your bestie is a true music fan—they'd probably love to hear their favorite artists on vinyl. There are a bunch of great record players out there, but the Crosley Cruiser Plus 3 Speed Turntable is a great option for someone who appreciates a vintage vibe. It has a cool vintage look, but with all the perks of modern Bluetooth technology to wirelessly stream music to the turntable's speakers. Pair it with a Crosley record crate and they'll be well on their way to starting an impressive music collection.

$100 at QVC

13. For the friend that loves charm bracelets: Alex and Ani friendship bangle

Gifts for best friends: Alex and Ani bracelets.

Remember the days of trading charms for your charm bracelet on the schoolyard? Alex and Ani make grown-up charm bracelets that your best friend will love. You can grab a matching set of bangles with nostalgic best friend charms. For the friend with a fun sense of style, they'll love a friendship bangle with an emoji twist.

From $24 at Alex and Ani

14. For the friend who asks for massages: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts for best friends: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

For the friend who's always complaining about a sore neck, get them a back and neck massager that will provide hours of relief. People love this one from Zyllion that can be used on their neck, back, shoulders, legs and more, and reviewers claim that it provides incredible pressure and will last for years.

$44 at Amazon with on-page coupon

15. For the friend with a sweet tooth: Adorably delicious mini cupcakes

Best gifts for best friends: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

have a friend who can't get enough sweets? These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make an amazing gift, and they come in a variety of fun and delicious flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel cone, triple chocolate fudge and birthday cake. They even offer gluten-free, nut-free and vegan options, so your friends with food allergies don't have to feel left out.

From $37 at Baked by Melissa

16. For the friend in need of a light jacket: Aerie LumberJane Flannel Shirt

Best gifts for best friends: Aerie LumberJane Flannel Shirt

A great gift for the friend who is always running cold is an extra layer just in time for cold weather. Aerie's LumberJane Flannel Shirt is soft and cozy with an oversized fit so you can really bundle up. Your friend will love throwing this on while you're enjoying a glass of wine by the fire pit.

$36 at Aerie

17. For the techie friend: Echo Dot 5th Gen

The 4th generation Echo Dot is both affordable and stylish for any home.

The brand new orb-shaped Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) comes in two colors (Glacier White and Cloud White) that will look great in your bestie's apartment, dorm room or wherever they decide to place it. We named this gadget one of our favorite smart speakers for its compact, minimalistic design, and upgraded stereo sound when paired with a second Echo Dot. Giving your best friend the gift of an entry-level smart home speaker, will liven up their home.

$40 at Amazon (Save $20)

18. For the friend with cold feet: Ugg slippers

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Ugg Slippers

Ugg still reigns supreme in the slippers department. A friend with particularly cold feet would appreciate a comfy pair of these. The Scuff Slipper is a popular men's option and the Fluff Yeah Slide is a great women's pick that'll cover your bestie's toes.

Men's Scuff Slipper $90 at Nordstrom

Fluff Yeah Slipper $100 at Amazon

19. For the friend who loves a blowout: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Get a sleek, voluminous blowout with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer.

With thousands of reviewers praising this item on Amazon, it’s fair to say that the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and volumizer is one of the most beloved hair care products available. We particularly loved this “one-and-done” haircare solution for transforming frizz-prone, wet locks into a perfect blowout in minutes.

$45 at Amazon

20. For the friend who loves yoga: lululemon Reversible Mat

Lululemon's The Reversible Mat 5mm is our favorite yoga mat.

Gift the yogi in your life the best yoga mat we've ever tested: The lululemon Reversible Mat. We found that it provides a sturdy, non-slip grip plus it's also easy to wipe down after a sweaty yoga sesh.

From $78 at lululemon

21. For the friend who's cutting back on booze: Mood-boosting mocktails

Best gifts for best friends: mocktails

Canned mocktails are super popular right now, and some of the latest ones to crack open on a warm summer day with your best friend even contain mood-boosting ingredients. Perfect for the friend who either doesn't drink alcohol or is trying to cut back, brands like Recess, Kin Euphorics and De Soi (co-founded by Katy Perry), all feature adaptogens—(plants and herbs that can reduce stress)—designed to help you feel relaxed, without getting a hangover. These zero-proof, refreshing beverages come in a variety of flavors, are low in sugar and make a perfect weeknight mocktail.

Recess from $39 at Amazon

De Soi from $27 at Amazon

Kin Euphorics from $23 at Amazon

22. For the laidback friend: A cozy cardigan

Best gifts for best friends: cardigan

If your friend would rather stay home and dress comfy, treat them to a CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan. Complete with a super soft and lightweight knit, this popular cardi comes in six lovely neutral colors and is so comfy and versatile you may want to get one for yourself while you're at it.

From $78 at Nordstrom

23. For the trendy friend: Crocs

Save on select styles of Crocs—just in time for fall.

Yes, you read that right, the "so ugly they're cute" Crocs are popular again—and you don't want your BFF falling behind on the trends, so you might as well get them a pair. . You can snag a pair in your friend's favorite color and get them a few jibbitz (shoe charms) that speak to their personality, too.

From $37 at Crocs

24. For the friend who loves to read: Kindle Paperwhite

Best tech gifts 2019: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Even if your friend prefers reading an actual book, they'll still appreciate a Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader we’ve ever tested, and a thoughtful gift for friends who always have their nose in a book. It gives them a seemingly unlimited library at their fingertips and it's waterproof, so they can even read in the bathtub without fear.

$140 at Amazon

25. For the friend who's always losing things: Tile Mate

The Tile Mate helps you find your small home essentials lost in couch cushions and other mysterious spots.

If your friend is always late because they can't find their keys, get them a Tile Mate. The next time they lose their keys, they just use an app to ping the Tile (up to 250 ft. range), so they can quickly find their keys and make it to brunch on time.

$18 at Amazon (Save $7)

26. For the friend who always travels: The Away Large Everywhere Bag

Best gifts for best friends: The Away Large Everywhere Bag

For short weekend trips, give your best friend the gift of a tote bag that will fit all their outfit options and still fit in the overhead compartment. The Away Large Everywhere Bag not only fits the bill but has handy features like a wrap-around zip opening and a padded laptop pocket, so your friend can stay organized.

$245 at Away

27. For the fit friend: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for best friends: Fitbit Charge 5

Our favorite fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the workout companion they need. It's equipped with comprehensive fitness tracking, built-in GPS and better than average sleep tracking features. It's also easy to set up and comfortable to wear for hours, not to mention its slim design is both stylish and sporty. They'll even be able to monitor their blood-oxygen levels with this device!

$117 at Amazon

28. For the friend who's on a health kick: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Best gifts for best friends 2020: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Air frying makes it easy for your bestie to make all their favorite fried food (french fries, chicken wings, etc.) sans grease. So if they're on a health kick or just love crispy foods, they'd love an air fryer. The Cuisinart Compact AirFryer is one of our favorite affordable air fryers because it has a wide basket that allows for more even crisping and its boxy shape makes it easier to store.

$100 at Amazon

29. For the friend with the perfect playlist: JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker

JBL's "Flip" line of portable Bluetooth speakers are some of the best on the market. We praised the Flip 6 for its warm, clear audio that packed a hefty amount of bass, perfect for jamming sessions. They've also got rubber-capped ends and water-sealed inputs so you can bring your new speaker along to the beach, pool or on your next buddy campaign trip. If your best friend can't start their day without their favorite tune, this is the gift they need.

$130 at Amazon

30. For the friend who needs a nap: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best gifts for teachers 2019: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Help your tired friend catch some extra ZZZs with a contoured sleep mask. Rather than just resting over your eyes, these eye masks are shaped to keep light out and sleep in. After napping with the best sleep masks on the market, the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask took the top spot in our tests because it actually stayed in place throughout the night.

$18 at Amazon

31. For the friend who shares their Netflix password: Roku Streaming Stick+

Your BFF has been kind enough to let you use their Netflix password for years, so gift them a better way to watch their favorite Netflix shows on their TV. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the best affordable streaming device we’ve ever tested. It’s fast and offers 4K and HDR for the ultimate binge-watching experience. It's the second-best thing to getting them a new smart TV with Roku built-in.

$40 at Amazon

32. For the style icon: Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote

For the style icon: Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote

There’s always the friend who shows up dressed to the nines whether it’s a dinner party or Sunday brunch. A handbag in a classic shape will never go out of style–and goes with everything in your closet. The Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote has a timeless boxy shape in various colors, from bright pink or green to subdued black. Your chicest friend will love adding this to their wardrobe rotation.

$348 at Kate Spade

33. For the friend who's always taking pictures: Polaroid Hi-Print

Best gifts for college students: Portable photo printer

If you and your bestie love taking pictures and actually enjoy printing them out, the Polaroid Hi-Print is the perfect gift. This accessory was named our favorite portable photo printer for its sleek, colorful design and ability to easily connect to our smartphones. It also comes with quick setup instructions through Hi-Print’s companion app as well as basic editing tools to make each picture Instagram-worthy.

$70 at Amazon (Save $30)

34. For the friend who enjoys their zzz's: Brooklinen down pillow

Brooklinen Down Pillow review

This feather pillow is available in three versions: one for side-sleepers, one for back-sleepers and one for stomach sleepers. We especially loved the firm pillow as it offered maximum support while we slept. Each pillow is also treated with 'antimicrobials' so your bestie doesn't have to worry about her pillow getting dirty over time.

$129 at Brooklinen

35. For the friend who travels far: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

The Cabeau Neck Pillow offers the perfect amount of support in the areas you need it.

If your friend travels a lot, they'll definitely need a comfortable travel pillow. The Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow is the best travel pillow we've ever tested for its contoured memory foam design. It'll keep your friend supported even if they're traveling to the other side of the world.

$30 at Amazon

36. For the Barbie superfan: Barbie x Dragon Glassware Collection

For the Barbie superfan: Barbie x Dragon Glassware Collection

Help your Barbie-obsessed friend turn their home into Barbie’s Dreamhouse with the dazzling pink glassware set. Barbie and Dragon glassware collaborated on a set of glassware to add to your home bar. In jewel-toned shades of pink, you can get sets of glasses that include two wine glasses, two stemmed martini glasses, two stemless martini glasses, two double rocks glasses, and a set of coasters.

Your friend will be feeling like Barbie herself while sipping their evening cosmopolitan.

$43 at Amazon with on-page coupon

37. For the friend who's always asking for a charger: Mophie Powerstation PD

We all have that friend. You know, the one who always seems to need a phone charger. Gift them our favorite battery pack, the Mophie Powerstation PD, which is powerful enough to juice up two phones at once—perfect if they've got multiple devices that need charging.

$67 at Walmart

38. For the friend who likes to bake: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Bring this incredible deal in the mix.

If your friend spends too much time on Pinterest or watches a lot of cooking shows, they'll love these Cuisinart mixing bowls. They were named our top pick, thanks to their durability and lightweight design. The air-tight lids are a great addition too so your bestie can store that cookie batter in their fridge for days.

From $36 at Amazon

39. For the life of the party: Beer, wine and liquor from Drizly

Best gifts for best friends: Beer, wine and liquor from Drizly

For the best friend who is the life of the party, consider having beer, wine or liquor delivered to their doorstep from Drizly. Drizly is the largest online marketplace for alcohol in North America, so it's likely you'll be able to track down your friend's favorite beverages.

Shop beer, wine and liquor at Drizly

40. For the eco-conscious friend: FinalStraw

Best gifts for wives 2020: The FinalStraw

The FinalStraw may actually be the last straw your friend ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring meaning they'll never be without their reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's constantly refusing straws at restaurants will appreciate it.

$20 at Amazon

