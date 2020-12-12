40 of the best royal family Christmas cards through the years

Lydia Warren
Royal Family Christmas Card 1979
In 1979, the royal family featured this portrait on their Christmas card. PA Images via Getty Images

  • For more than a century, members of the royal family have sent Christmas cards to their subjects.

  • Images used on the cards show historic events or intimate moments between the royals.

  • The photos include a portrait of the Queen aged 16, Princess Diana holding a newborn Prince Harry, and a mesmerized Princess Charlotte watching a children's entertainer during a party.

  • For their 2018 Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

For more than 100 years, members of the British royal family have been sending Christmas cards to wish their subjects the best for the holiday season.

Photographs selected for the front of these cards have charted the royal family's new additions and altered relationships. From a black-and-white portrait of King George V to a candid portrait of Prince William with his children, the Christmas cards have also captured the changing face of the royal family through the generations.

Keep scrolling to see the beautiful photographs shared by the royal family to wish their subjects a "Happy Christmas" each year.

1914: King George V and his wife, Mary, sent these stoic portraits to British troops to send their "best wishes for Christmas."

King George Christmas Card 1914
A Christmas card from the king and queen in 1914. The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

This postcard was sent to the British troops in 1914, when World War I was underway.

"May God protect you and bring you home safe," the card reads.

1942: A decade before she would become their queen, Princess Elizabeth sent this card to members of the British Army.

1942 Christmas Card from the Queen
A Christmas card from then Princess Elizabeth. Express/Express/Getty Images

The 16-year-old princess sent this card to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army.

Ten years later, her father, King George VI, passed away and she took over the throne.

1954: The image selected for the royal family's 1954 Christmas card showed the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne.

Queen Christmas Card 1954
The Queen with the Duke of Edinburgh and their two children. PA Images via Getty Images

The photo shows them on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

1965: Members of the royal family delight over 1-year-old Prince Edward in this image taken at Windsor Castle.

queen elizabeth
The royal family in 1965. AP

It shows the Queen and Prince Philip with their children, 17-year-old Prince Charles, 15-year-old Princess Anne, 5-year-old Prince Andrew, and 1-year-old Prince Edward.

 

1968: A few years later, the Queen and Prince Philip shared another charming family photo.

1968 Christmas card
Prince Philip and the Queen with their four children. Photo of card by: Cathy Shatka / a*royal*gem

In 1968, the royal family let cameras film their life at home, in a bid to modernize their image. The documentary was broadcast the following year.

1971: Another family portrait was shared on the 1971 holiday greeting.

1971 christmas card
The Queen and her family. Photo of card by: Cathy Shatka / a*royal*gem

At the time of this photograph, Charles was 23 and had graduated from the University of Cambridge a year prior. Anne was 21, Andrew was 11, and Edward was 7.

1976: An image from this photo shoot was used on the card and shows the growing royal family.

Royal family 1976
The Queen and her family. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

This image, which was taken in Bromont, Canada, includes Princess Anne's husband of three years, Mark Phillips, who stands behind Prince Edward.

1978: The Queen featured her beloved corgis.

1978 Christmas card
The Queen and Prince Philip. Photo of card by: Cathy Shatka / a*royal*gem

The Queen has had more than 30 corgis since 1945.

1979: They selected a more posed family photo for their Christmas card in 1979.

Royal Family Christmas Card 1979
In 1979, the royal family featured this portrait on their Christmas card. PA Images via Getty Images

Taken at Balmoral Castle, this image shows Queen Elizabeth with her husband and their children. Look closely and just behind Prince Edward's leg, you'll see Princess Anne's 2-year-old son, Peter Phillips, in the left of the photo.

1981: On her Christmas card, the Queen celebrated the wedding of her oldest son, Prince Charles, to Diana Spencer.

1981 christmas card
The Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Prince Philip. Photo of card by: Cathy Shatka / a*royal*gem

The couple married in July 1981, when Charles was 32 and Diana was 20. 

1984: An image from this family photo shoot was used for the Prince and Princess of Wales' 1984 Christmas card.

princess diana prince charles kids
Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and their children. AP Photo

A newborn Prince Harry and 2-year-old Prince William no doubt charmed the recipients of this Christmas card. 

1987: Three years later, Princess Diana and Prince Charles shared another family portrait.

Charles Diana William Harry Christmas Card
Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and their sons. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The card was signed by Charles and Diana. By this time, they had been married for six years.

1987: Photographer Yousuf Karsh stands next to this portrait of the Queen and her grandchildren. The image appeared on their 1987 Christmas card.

Yousuf Karsh with his royal family portrait
Yousuf Karsh with his royal family portrait. PA Images via Getty Images

The portrait shows the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with their grandchildren — William, Harry, Peter Phillips, and Zara Phillips — at Balmoral in 1987.

Karsh posed alongside the photo in 1988, during the preview of his 80th birthday exhibition at the Barbican Art Gallery in London.

1988: Charles and Diana are pictured with their growing boys.

Charles Diana William Harry Christmas Card
Charles and Diana's Christmas card, 1988. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William was 6, and Prince Harry was 4.

1994: A card shows Prince Charles, who separated from Diana in 1992, with their two sons.

Royal Christmas card
Prince William, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

Diana and Charles separated in 1992 but divorced in 1996.

This card, which was signed by Prince Charles, is among a series of royal Christmas cards going up for auction at Rowley's auction house in Ely, Cambridgeshire, in the UK on December 12.

1998: A Christmas card sent to an employee of the Queen's Sandringham Estate shows the monarch with her children and grandchildren.

Royal Christmas cards 1998
The Queen and Prince Philip's Christmas card, 1998. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

This card, which was sent to an unidentified worker and signed by the Queen and Prince Philip, is also part of the December 12 auction. All money raised will go to the Norfolk Hospice in King's Lynn, which is just a few miles from the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

1999: The following year, the Queen sent a card featuring her mother.

Royal family Christmas card 1999
The Queen and Prince Philip's Christmas card, 1999. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

The card, which is also among those up for auction, shows the Queen Mother, who turned 99 in 1999. She died three years later, before her 102nd birthday.

1999: Prince Charles put his arms around his sons in this photo on the front of his 1999 Christmas card.

Prince William Harry Charles
Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The princes' mother had passed away two years prior.

2000: The following year, the three princes looked smart on the front of their Christmas card.

Royal Christmas card
Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Prince William. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

This card is also among those up for auction this month. The cards are expected to fetch upto £200 each, or approximately $265.

"We anticipate a lot of interest in these and they are in excellent condition, as if they have just been pulled from the envelope," said Roddy Lloyd, managing director of the saleroom at Rowley's auction house.

2003: Prince Charles' card from 2003 shows a sweet moment with his sons.

Royal Christmas card
Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

Prince William was 21, while Prince Harry was 19.

2005: Prince Charles and his new wife, Camilla, shared this image from their wedding day for their Christmas card.

Prince Charles and Camilla 2005 Christmas Card
The photo was taken at the couple's April wedding. HUGO BURNAND/AFP via Getty Images

As well as Prince William and Prince Harry, the photo shows Camilla's children, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles. This was the first time Camilla had appeared on Charles' Christmas card, despite their years-long relationship.

2006: The Queen and her husband shared a more traditional photo.

2006 Christmas card
The Queen and Prince Philip. Photo of card by: Cathy Shatka / a*royal*gem

The Queen turned 80 in 2006, and she celebrated with a number of public and private events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. The Queen's actual birthday is April 21, but her "official" birthday is the second Saturday in June, when the weather is likely to be better for celebrations.

2007: The Queen and her husband shared two photos on their Christmas card this year. First, a photo of the couple with their grandchildren.

Royal family Christmas cards
The Queen, Prince Philip, and their grandchildren. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Peter Phillips (the son of Princess Anne) are seen in the back row. At the front, from left to right, stand Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Louise Windsor, and Zara Phillips.

2007: On the other side of the card, the Queen and Prince Philip were pictured with their children and their spouses.

Royal family Christmas cards
The Queen, Prince Philip, their children, and their children's spouses in 2007. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

As well as the Queen's children, the card shows Charles' wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence, and Edward's wife, Sophie Wessex. This card is also part of Rowley's December 2020 auction.

2012: Prince Charles and Camilla's holiday card featured a photograph taken during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Prince Charles and Camilla 2012 Christmas Card
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Lewis Whyld / Clarence House - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The celebrations marked the 60th anniversary of the accession of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

2012: The Duke of Edinburgh is seen presenting his wife with a trophy after her horse won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot in June 2012.

Royal Christmas cards
Prince Philip and the Queen. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

Her horse, Estimate, won easily.

2013: Prince Charles and his wife share a joke in this photo on this Christmas card.

Prince Charles and Camilla Christmas Card 2013
Prince Charles and Camilla at Royal Ascot. John Stillwell - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The photo shows the couple in the Royal Box during the races at Royal Ascot, one of Britain's best known racecourses, on June 19, 2013.

2014: The following year, they shared a similarly happy photograph.

Prince Charles and Camilla Christmas Card 2014
Prince Charles and Camilla, pictured on their 2014 Christmas card. WPA Pool / Getty Images

In the photo, they are seen laughing during the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in London on September 10, 2014.

The Invictus Games were launched that year by Prince Charles' son, Prince Harry.

2015: Prince Charles and Camilla look at ease in this image taken in Scotland during their summer vacation.

Prince Charles and Camilla Christmas Card 2015
Prince Charles and Camilla. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The photo, which was released a week before Christmas, was taken on a private estate in August by a friend, according to Clarence House.

2015: Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, looked similarly content in their family portrait.

Kate and William Christmas card 2015
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Chris Jelf, Kensington Palace

The portrait was taken at Kensington Palace. It shows 2-year-old George giggling alongside his little sister, Charlotte, who was 5 months old at the time the photo was taken.

2016: Prince Charles and Camilla celebrated their tour of Croatia with their 2016 holiday card.

Prince Charles and Camilla Christmas Card
Prince Charles and Camilla in Tvrda, Croatia. Getty Images via Clarence House

During the trip, they met performers wearing traditional dress in Tvrda.

2016: The Queen's Christmas card showed her 90th birthday celebrations.

Royal Christmas cards
The Queen and Prince Philip. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

A copy of this card is among those up for auction in the UK — in total, there is a series of cards from the Queen from 1998 until 2018.

2016: Princess Charlotte and Prince George are mesmerized by an entertainer during the family's tour of Canada.

William Kate Christmas holiday card
The family is pictured at a children's party for military families in Victoria, Canada, in September 2016. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

This sweet family moment graced the front of their Christmas thank-you cards, which were received in January 2017.

2017: The Queen's card showed her feeding a banana to an elephant named Donna.

Royal Christmas cards
The Queen and Prince Philip. Courtesy Rowley Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers

The photo was taken during the royal couple's trip to Whipsnade Zoo, where the Queen opened a new Centre for Elephant Care in April 2017.

2017: The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall shared a photo from Camilla's private 70th birthday party.

Prince Charles and Camilla Christmas card
A card from Prince Charles and Camilla hangs in a tree at Clarence House. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The celebrations were held in Highgrove House, their private family residence in Gloucestershire, in July 2017.

2017: William and Kate also shared a more formal portrait.

Prince William Kate Christmas Card 2017
Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The photograph shows the family at Kensington Palace. It was taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson, who takes many of the personal photos released by the royal family.

2018: Prince Charles and Camilla featured another sweet photo on their Christmas card.

Prince Charles and Camilla 2018 Christmas Card
HUGO BURNAND/AFP via Getty Images

The photo was taken during the summer in the garden of Clarence House.

2018: Prince Louis made his first Christmas card appearance in this relaxed family portrait.

Prince William and Kate Christmas Card 2018
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Louis, Charlotte, and George. Matt Porteous/Kensington Palaca

This relaxed family portrait was taken at Anmer Hall. The property, which is on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, was given to the couple as a wedding gift.

Prince Louis was born in April 2018. His big brother is 5 in this photo, while his big sister is 3.

2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared this elegant black-and-white photo on their Christmas card.

meghan harry official christmas cards
Prince Harry shares a tender moment with his new wife, Meghan Markle, on their wedding day. Chris Allerton/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a photo from their wedding night for the front of their holiday card. It shows them watching fireworks on the grounds of Frogmore House, where their evening reception was held in May 2018.

 

2019: Prince Charles and Camilla celebrated their historic trip to Cuba.

Prince Charles and Camilla Christmas Card 2019
Charles and Camilla's 2019 card. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

They became the first British royals to ever visit Cuba in March 2019. In the photo, they're driving a vintage MG TD at the British Classic Car event in Havana.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • In 1st public remarks since pardon, Michael Flynn says courts won't decide next president

    In his first public remarks since President Trump pardoned him last month, retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn told Trump's supporters not to "get bent out of shape" after the Supreme Court tossed a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.Speaking at a pro-Trump demonstration from the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Flynn — who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser in 2017 before pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador — echoed other Trump allies who have been pushing unfounded allegations that the president lost the November's election to President-elect Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud. Like the others, including the president himself, Flynn didn't produce any actual evidence of fraud, but said "in this crucible moment of our time, we have to pray that truth triumphs over lies, justice triumphs over abuse and fraud, honesty triumphs over corruption. Our sacred honor triumphs over infamy."He added that there are "avenues" to keep challenging the results and that "courts aren't going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be. We the people decide." He did not, however, elaborate on how that would work now that polls have been closed for more than a month.The Washington Post notes that after Flynn finished speaking "he was chased by shouting admirers." Read more at The Hill and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Barr reportedly unlikely to name special counsel to investigate voter fraud, Hunter Biden The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • China's tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history

    For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is lighting menorah candles and reciting blessings to celebrate the holiday’s eight nights, as many Jews are around the world. But he does so in secret, worried that Chinese officials will come around – as they often do on religious occasions – to enforce a ban against Judaism, pressuring him to renounce his faith. Sometimes, he’s even called in for interrogations. “Every time we celebrate, we are scared,” said Amir, not his real name as he asked not to be identified over worries of retaliation. "Whatever we do, we’re always very careful to make sure the authorities don’t find out.” Since 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has waged a harsh campaign against foreign influence and unapproved religion, part of a push to ‘Sinicise’ faith – ripping down church crosses and mosque onion domes, and detaining more than a million Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.

  • Israel, Bhutan establish formal relations

    Israel and Bhutan announced Saturday the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries. The agreement will “open the path to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations” between Israel and the South Asian kingdom, according to a joint statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, writing on Twitter that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements.”

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • Trump lashes out at Supreme Court after Texas lawsuit rejected

    "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" he tweeted.

  • Lithuania swears in most gender-balanced cabinet in eastern EU

    Lithuania's new centre-right government assumed office on Friday, led by Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte who has appointed the most gender-balanced cabinet in the eastern European Union. Simonyte, the only woman currently serving as prime minister in the bloc's eastern states, named seven women and eight men as ministers. Poland has the worst gender parity record, with only one woman in its cabinet of 20.

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • Rudy Giuliani on Trump election fight: We have ‘1,000 affidavits from witnesses in 6 different states’

    President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the strongest piece of evidence he will present for legal challenge.

  • Authorities in Tennessee, Kentucky look for escaped inmates

    Authorities searched Saturday for two Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped a Kentucky highway department employee and stole a resident's truck, officials said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped Friday morning from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, authorities said.

  • Prominent GOP donor urges Republican senators to confirm Biden's DHS pick

    President-elect Joe Biden's transition team doesn't seem too worried about homeland security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas' chances of getting confirmed by the Senate, noting that the choice has received an "overwhelmingly positive reaction," but there does appear to be some skepticism among Republican lawmakers, The Associated Press reports.Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), for instance, told AP that Mayorkas' "brand of leadership isn't good for agency culture or the security of our nation." He was specifically referring to the findings of a 2015 report from the Office of Inspector General which concluded Mayorkas "created an appearance of favoritism and special access at Citizenship and Immigration Services when he was director from 2009 to 2013," per AP.Still, even if there are holdouts, Biden will likely only need a handful of Republican senators to back Mayorkas, and prominent GOP donor John Rowe told AP he plans to push the party to confirm. "This is an easy vote," Rowe, the former CEO of Exelon Corporation, said. "Some of the other immigration votes are not that easy for Republicans who have to go home to primaries. No one is going to lose their seat because they vote to confirm Mayorkas." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com Barr reportedly unlikely to name special counsel to investigate voter fraud, Hunter Biden The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • After dud Texas lawsuit, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse says that the Supreme Court 'closed the book on the nonsense.'

    Sasse, one of the few Republicans to acknowledge Biden's win, has become one of the initial Republicans to react to the Supreme Court decision.

  • FBI agents seek records in probe of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

    As part of ongoing investigation, federal agents issued at least one subpoena on Texas Attorney General's office.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Barr reportedly unlikely to name special counsel to investigate voter fraud, Hunter Biden The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • The Texas GOP had a fit after the Supreme Court rejected their bid to flip the election in Trump's favor, and now they're hinting at secession

    "Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," the Texas GOP chairman said Friday.

  • Op-Ed: Trump is making a last-minute push to turn a sacred Arizona oasis into a copper pit

    The fate of Oak Flat shows how corporate power in Washington can destroy even heritage sites that have been protected for generations.

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • Statement: Atlanta mayor turned down Biden's Cabinet offer

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down an opportunity to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, a spokesperson for the mayor said Saturday. Bottoms, one of the state's most influential Democrats, had previously been under consideration to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” a Bottoms spokesperson said in a statement.

  • Rudy Giuliani says Trump's legal team is 'not finished' after the Supreme Court defeat and vows to bring the case back to lower courts

    Giuliani's comments come as the Supreme Court rejected an effort to overturn the vote count in four swing states on Friday.