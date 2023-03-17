The 40+ Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Women in 2023: From Hermés Lipstick to a Smeg Kettle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Choosing the right gift for the leading lady (or ladies) in your life can look different for every person: no gift is one-size-fits all. In fact, the most thoughtful gifts aren’t necessarily the most expensive or luxurious (although some certainly can be), but rather display that you’ve shown interest in their interests, hobbies (and maybe even obsessions) over the past year.

More from Variety

From a luxe silk pillowcase set to the buzzy Our Place Always Pan to the very chic (and very effective) Shhhowercap, here are the best gifts for women to shop this year.

Hermés Satin Lipstick

This new Hermés lipstick is the talk of the beauty internet and screams luxury. The luminous, satin-finish lipstick comes in 14 rose-hued shades and is just as moisturizing and rich as it is vibrant.

BUY NOW: $69

Ugg Tazz Slippers

Channel your Bella Hadid in these platform Uggs, which have taken the TikTok girlies by storm. What’s great about the Tazz style, which are a brand new update to the Australian brand’s classic slippers, is that they double as ultra-comfy outdoor shoes (that make any errands fit effortlessly chic).

BUY NOW: $130

Miu Miu Logo Band Ballet Flat

What was once relegated to the dance studio is now being welcomed with open arms on the streets of New York and LA. If your girl is chronically online, then she’s seen Miu Miu’s famous ballet flat…and she either loves it or hates it. But one thing is true: she’ll certainly be on trend.

BUY NOW: $950

Loewe Home Scents

A perfume for the home. Loewe’s home scents, crafted by Jonathan Anderson and in-house perfumer Nuria Cruelles, come in nine different earthy fragrances depending on your preference.

BUY NOW: $98

Story continues

Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker

If “Don’t Worry Darling” has the lady in your life romanticizing the retro style of a ’50s household then Smeg’s nostalgic line of appliances has you set. This stripped-down machine has everything you need to brew a fresh cup, including new features such as a “Keep Warm” function that keeps the pot warm for up to 60 minutes, a sound-control function and a classic anti-drip system.

BUY NOW: $229

Dyson Airwrap

You’ve probably heard of the Dyson Airwrap and we’re here to tell you that yes…the rumors are true. The magical hair appliance can give you blowout-worthy curls from home without damaging your hair. The new design comes with re-engineered attachments for faster and easier styling, new barrels to curl and wave in both directions and the multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways.

BUY NOW: $599.99

Veja V-10 Sneakers

If the woman in your life is in the market for new sneakers, you can’t go wrong with Veja. The French footwear brand, known for their high-quality recycled materials, boasts a sleek and minimalistic design that pairs well with almost any outfit. Join the cult.

BUY NOW: $165

Lack of Color Island Bucket Hat

Your mom will feel like she’s on island time in this gorgeous crochet bucket hat, expertly handwoven by artisans in Indonesia. No one makes sleeker or more durable hats than Australia-based brand Lack of Color, which just dropped this new style today in two playful colorways. The brim can be worn flicked or rolled up for an individual look to match anyone’s style.

BUY NOW: $79

Natural Silk Pillowcase (50% Off)

Show the woman in your life that they deserve to sleep like a queen. Nothing feels more luxurious (and promises a restful night) better than a silk pillow set. Not only are they cool to the touch when the blankets get too warm at night, but they can even help with fine lines and wrinkles thanks to the silk’s amino acids known to improve skin. Plus, this set is currently 25% off, meaning you don’t have to spend more than $20 for this lush gift.

Natural Silk Pillowcase $39.99 $19.99

Snoozwear Blanket Robe

You don’t actually have to to be under the covers to feel like you’re in bed — thanks to Casper’s brand new blanket robe, that brings all the magic from their puffy duvet comforters to this cozy sweater. Gift comfort this year with this genius loungewear piece, featuring large armholes for easy maneuvering and convenient pockets to carry anything you need.

BUY NOW: $169 $152

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

A Santal candle is one of the only gifts so tried-and-true that you can get away with gifting it to the same person every year — because who’s out her buying their own $80 Le Labo candle, and who’s complaining for getting one for free? For the uninitiated, the musky fragrance warms up any space with rich notes of amber, cocoa, vanilla, cedar and sandalwood that makes help makes any space feel like home (or any LA restaurant). Check out more of the best candles to buy (and gift) this year here.

BUY NOW: $80

Away The Carry-On

With the advent of spring comes the travel craze. Make your mom’s next trip even more enjoyable with this luxury carry-on suitcase from Away. This limited-edition Technicolor edition is designed in a dark olive green, with orange and blue detailing, for a pop of color. The Carry-On is compact enough to fit in the overhead bin, is constructed out of a durable polycarbonate hard shell and features 360-degree spinner wheels for an effortless ride anywhere.

BUY NOW: $295

iPad Mini (8% Off)

If your mom complains about her iPhone screen being too small while also refusing to invest in clunky tablets, then the iPad Mini is for her. The newest Apple tablet, which came out last year, is small enough to fit in your palm, features an all-new screen design and boasts a powerful A15 bionic chip and superfast 5G.

2021 Apple iPad Mini $519.99

Smeg Variable Temperature Kettle (21% Off)

If your mom is a tea or coffee lover, she’ll appreciate the gorgeous detailing and hardware present in all of Smeg’s products. This variable temperature kettle will instantly upgrade any kitchen, making into a space worthy of an “Architectural Digest” tour.

Smeg Variable Temperature Kettle $240.00 $189.93

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa (12% Off)

The Monstera Deliciosa is one of the most popular plants on The Sill, the design-forward plant delivery service that has only recently boomed in the last few months. You can choose from their extensive lineup of live plants, flowers and botanicals depending on your mom’s preferences and personality (and have them delivered directly to her home). But you can’t go wrong with the Monstera, famous for its quirky natural leaf holes.

Large Monstera Deliciosa $196 $172 Buy Now

Claus Porto Deco Soap Set

Many moms have an inexplicable love for soap, and even better when it’s packaged so enchantingly that they won’t even want to use it. This Deco Soap Set from Claus Porto is inspired by the brand’s Portuguese roots, wrapped in gorgeous patterned paper inspired by the house’s archives that date back to 130 years ago. As for what’s inside: the Banho scent delivers a fresh, citrusy aroma; the Ilyria, a sweet honeysuckle with jasmine; and the Madrigal, packed with sparkling notes of mandarin and Lotus Flower.

Claus Porto Deco Soap Set $80 Buy Now

Material Kitchen The Knives + Stand (15% Off)

Listed on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2021, the Material Kitchen’s cookware is some of the best on the market. This trio of knives are made from Japanese stainless steel and high carbon for a meticulously sharp edge that can cut through anything and incredible resilience sure to last years. Plus, the sleek stand isn’t just a showstopper but completely practical, made out of an entirely magnetic surface. Check out more of the best gifts for chefs here.

BUY NOW: $155 $145

Jiggy Puzzles, Dos Soles Dora Cuenca

The work of Costa Rican illustrator Dora Cuenca draws inspiration from her “motherhood’s collective memory” and her own experience as a mother of three. This playful 450-piece puzzle from the new woman-owned company Jiggy is designed with one of her most beautiful pieces of art, featuring warm tones, organic lines and bright pops of color that will light up any space once it’s completed.

BUY NOW: $40

Travel Jewelry Wallet

This gorgeous jewelry box works as a travel accessory that’s sleek enough to keep on your dresser year-round. The vegan leather cases are available in four earthly colors, and feature 10 stud earring holders, one small pouch with two organizers, and inserts that can fit up to 14 chains and necklaces.

BUY NOW: $80

Girlfriend Collective Black Simone Set

Whether your mom’s workout of choice is yoga, pilates or cardio, Girlfriend Collective has you covered with a wide range of athletic wear that are stylish, functional and sustainable. The Simon High Support Bra features adjustable criss-cross straps and sewn-in cups for a supportive bra that also works just as well for a HIIT workout as it does running casual errands. Plus, like all their pieces, the set is completely sustainable, made out of 12 water bottles diverted from landfills, and able to be recycled through their ReGirlfriend program when you’re done with them.

BUY NOW: $130

Shhhowercap

Nothing keeps your hair dry and frizz-free while showering like Shhhowercap which is a total (very chic) reinvention of the shower cap. It’s made out of nanotech and hydrophobic fabric that is 100% water repellent and resistant, fits all your hair in one swoop, is machine washable and perhaps best of all, lasts literally forever. We’ve had the same cap forever and ever and it’s still adorable and still protects out hair from copious washes. Plus, they come in dozens of fun patterns and colors.

BUY NOW: $43

‘Taste: My Life Through Food’

Anyone with Italian roots, a love for cooking or an infatuation with the 61 year-old heartthrob will want to dive right into Tucci’s newest best-selling book, which doubles as a memoir of the award-winning actor and cookbook. But in his new book, the focus is less about the recipes and more about the stories behind them, from shooting foodie films such as “Julie & Julia” and “Big Night” all the way back to his experiences in the kitchen while growing up in Westchester, New York. Check out more gifts for pop-culture obsessed foodies in this roundup of celebrity cookbooks, in addition to these “Top-Chef” inspired gift guide for chefs.

Tucci Cookbook $28.00 $14.63

Our Place Always Pan (25% Off)

Cookware never seemed like the most exciting gift, that is until Our Place introduced their buzzy Always Pan, that set the world ablaze upon its release earlier this year. The sleek enamel-cast piece gives Le Crueset a run for its money, claiming to replace the traditional eight-piece cookware set with the ability to steam, saute, braise, sear, fry, boil and more.

BUY NOW: $145 $108

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Anyone who chugs through their work day with a coffee mug in hand will be obsessed with this fun gadget from Ember. The smart mug comes with an extended battery life to keep drinks warm for up to 1.5 hours or all day on the newly redesigned charging coaster. Pair it with the app to set temperatures, control presets and receive notifications. Pair it with a coffee delivery subscription for a more personalized touch.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug $124.75

Paperclip Chain Necklace

The layering trend isn’t going anywhere and this simple paperclip necklace from Madewell is perfect for stacking on top of your favorite pieces — or even wearing alone as a delicate statement piece. An extender chain means you can adjust the length to your liking and the gold-plated brass promises to last years without wearing down or tarnishing.

BUY NOW: $38

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

If your mom already accessorizes with gold layers, you can’t go wrong gifting an initial penchant for them to add onto their neck party. This dainty goldtone necklace has a sleek, expensive-looking design sure to match any style but also make a statement.

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace $50 Buy Now

Reversible Faux Leather Tote and Wristlet

Show the working mom in your life that you’re looking out for her with this stylish tote bag, roomy enough to fit all the office essentials like a laptop and notebook (and even on-the-go workout clothes). The reversible design offers versatile styling options for any ensemble, while a matching wristlet is a convenient way to organize cards, keys and notes.

BUY NOW: $49

Tower 28 Tinted SPF

The hot new clean beauty line everyone is whispering about is Tower 28. Gift something that’s both incredibly trendy but also, protective. Wearing face sunscreen on the daily is super important for skin health, but how do you avoid pasty white undertones or avoid messing up the texture of your makeup? This is where tinted SPFs come to the rescue, promising both full-face coverage and hours worth of UV protection. SunnyDays’ Tower 28 is a new favorite among beauty gurus, who love it because it’s mineral free and boasts a natural finish that’s safe for sensitive or problematic skin. Check out more mineral sunscreens and face sunscreens, according to these celebrity makeup artists and dermatologists.

BUY NOW: $30

Dyson Prussion Blue Supersonic

Gift the mom in your life with a daily blowout, thanks to Dyson’s new Supersonic Hair Dryer, engineered to protect hair from heat damage and create salon-grade styling. The comprehensive appliance set features five styling attachments for different hair types, including a new attachment that hides flyaways for a smooth, shiny finish. Other attachments include a Styling Concetrate for precise styling, a Diffuser attachment to help reduce frizz, Gentle Air attachment for gentle styling on fine hair and a Wide-tooth Comb for shaping and lengthening.

BUY NOW: $429.99

Boy Smells Violet Ends Fragrance

Boy Smells is back with another delicious fragrance. This time with Violet Ends, a vibrant floral scent with notes of smoked papyrus and tobacco leaves. The warm and spicy aroma, mixed in a lighter violet fragrance, is a great blend for those who like their scents to be wholly unique but still feminine. And it doesn’t hurt that all of boy Smells products come in such gorgeous packaging and branding. And if you want more, don’t forget the Kacey Musgraves created candle. Check out more of the best perfumes to buy (and gift) this year here.

BUY NOW: $98

Bala Bangles (23% Off)

This at-home workout, first introduced on “Shark Tank,” can help anyone you know majorly step up your exercise routine, especially for those with busy schedules who can’t make it to the gym every day. Designed to be worn on the wrists or ankles, the best-selling set includes two one-pound weights that fit everyone. They’re an easy way to add resistance to yoga, running, aerobics, Pilates, walking, core training or even when you’re just out and about, making them a smart alternative to dumbbells, since they’ll never limit your range of motion. They come in a range of colors. Here, check out more genius “Shark Tank” products that can work as gifts this year.

Buy: Bala Bangles – Set of 2 (1lb Each) | Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights | Yoga, Dance, Barre, Pilates, Cardio, Aerobics, Walking | Monochromatic Heather $44.00

Nesting Trays

Give anything you own an attractive home with these adorable nesting trays, that can help store everything from makeup and jewelry to spices and keys. Open Space’s products are also great because they choose their materials responsibly, using materials that have a lower impact and longer lifespan such as recycled plastic, aluminum and solid ash wood. Here, check out more eco-friendly gifts to shop this year.

BUY NOW: $48

The Art of Bob Mackie

Courtesy of Amazon

Everyone loves a hardcover coffee table book, but we so seldom know what to select from the stacks of giant books in our local retailers, so here’s our suggestion. If you have someone in your life who loves Cher, Elton John, Tina Turner, sequins, features and boas then you must give them “The Art of Bob Mackie.” This gorgeous hardcover book has a forward from Carole Burnett and an afterward by Cher. In between those, pages and pages of stunning fashion shots of Mackie creations. Looks from the Academy Awards, magazine covers, stage shows and film. Leaf through the astounding creations of the three-time academy award nominated costume designer and be filled with joy.

‘The Art of Bob Mackie’ $44.00

Landsdownunder Cashmere Throw

There’s no going back once you’ve experienced a cashmere throw, especially when it’s from Italian-owned brand Landdownunder. The luxurious basket weave throw, part of the 2021 round up of Oprah’s favorite things, is made from pure cashmere and lambs wool. And you save nearly $50 with this limited-time deal on Amazon.

BUY NOW: $248

Headspace Subscription

If the woman you’re gifting isn’t a spa person, then Headspace is the next best way to show how much you care about their well-being. There are few people who wouldn’t do well for some meditation and stress relief after this past year, and Headspace is one of the best ways for beginners to get into mediation. With hundreds of mediation guides and courses, sleep hacks, wake up routines and more, a Headspace subscription is the perfect gift — especially with their special holiday promo that knocks down the annual price by $30. Check out more membership and gift cards that work as last-minute gifts.

BUY NOW: $79.99 $49.99

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.