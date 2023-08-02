After a 40% boost in aid from NJ, will Paterson property taxes rise?

PATERSON — The state is giving Paterson $25 million in transitional aid, a 40% increase over what the city got the previous year under a program designed to help struggling municipalities.

With the extra state funding, Paterson will be able to make a major reduction in what had been projected as an $18.6 million budget shortfall for 2023. The transitional aid award is $10 million higher than what city officials had included in preliminary budget projections.

Will property taxes rise?

What remains to be seen is whether Mayor Andre Sayegh will go ahead and ask the City Council to approve a 4% property tax increase, which has been part of his administration’s plan for closing the shortfall.

Sayegh’s staff had said a 4% hike — instead of the state-required 2% increase for Paterson — would generate an extra $3 million in revenue.

“That’s not going to happen,” Councilman Al Abdelaziz said. “Four percent is way too high.”

Why did aid rise?

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs this week confirmed that it approved Paterson’s request for $25 million in transitional aid, a program once known as “distressed cities aid,” designed to bail out municipalities with chronic budget deficits.

Community Affairs cited pension payment increases and a doubling of Paterson’s garbage collection costs as the basis for the extra funding. Department officials didn’t mention the single largest factor in Paterson’s budget shortfall: a $10 million increase in the city’s employee health benefits program imposed by the state.

Over the past four years, Paterson had been reducing its reliance on state transitional aid, which was at $33 million in 2019, in a trend the mayor previously cited as proof of the city’s improved finances and move toward self-sufficiency.

Abdelaziz said the 40% jump in this year’s funding should not be seen as a setback for Paterson. The councilman noted that the extra transitional aid from Trenton simply covered the cost increase from the state health insurance program.

What did officials say?

Council members said they were eager to get an update from the Sayegh administration on the status of the 2023 budget. Councilman Luis Velez said the administration should not see the extra state funding as a “blank check” to increase city spending.

“This administration has to stop playing games with the budget,” Velez said.

Councilman Michael Jackson said the state should have been providing Paterson with additional funding all along. He cited the high number of social service programs based in the city, programs that he said help people from outside the city while driving up the demand for local government services in Paterson.

“I’ve said for years they should be giving us a lot more,” Jackson asserted.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Will Paterson NJ property taxes rise, despite boost in state aid?