I-40 closed due to crash near Iredell and Davie County line: NCDOT

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 40 westbound near Mocksville Highway is closed following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The incident happened sometime around 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, and about 12 miles northeast of Statesville.

Drivers are asked to take Exit 16 for US 64 West (Mocksville Highway), drive to Old Mocksville Road, turn right onto Old Mocksville Road and continue to I-40 West.

The road is expected to reopen around 8:47 p.m. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

