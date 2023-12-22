I-40 crash Friday fatal to motorist

Dec. 21—A man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on I-40 not far from the Plateau Rd. exit on I-40, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary crash report.

Billy Joe Crouse, 61, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup around 8:30 a.m. traveling east near the 309 mile marker when his vehicle left the road, according to the THP report. The motorist was traveling alone.

The vehicle left the roadway "for unknown reasons to the left, over corrected back to the right, re-entering the roadway," the preliminary report states. "The vehicle crossed the centerline, went off the roadway to the right, down an embankment, striking a tree and overturning."

The report concludes the driver was "unrestrained and partially ejected when the vehicle overturned."

No other information is available.

