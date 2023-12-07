40 days to shake Trump's hold: In GOP debate, did his challengers realize he's ahead?

The question after the fiercest-so-far debate among four Republican presidential contenders Wednesday night is this: What are the odds that louder attacks on one another can shake the seemingly unshakeable hold on the nomination of the frontrunner who wasn't there?

And in the next 40 days?

That's the time left before the opening Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15 begin a rollercoaster of state contests. Then, through Super Tuesday on March 5, Donald Trump in the space of two months could win a store of convention delegates and the momentum he needs to effectively claim the nomination −or it's the time someone else could emerge as a credible alternative.

The debate Wednesday night on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, hosted by NewsNation, may have been the last, best hope of these final four vying to do that.

But only former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, the most unlikely of the contenders and one who barely met the criteria to get on stage, seemed to be running against Trump. The other three − Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy − were "acting as if the race is between the four of us," Christie scoffed. "The fifth guy who doesn't have the guts to show up and stand here − he's the one who ... is way ahead in the polls."

Way ahead: the elephant who wasn't there

Way ahead, indeed. In a running average of national polls by FiveThirtyEight, Trump scores a jaw-dropping 59.6% support among likely Republican primary voters. DeSantis is a distant second at 12.7%. Haley is the only other candidate in double digits, at 10.6%

Trump leads DeSantis in Iowa and Haley in New Hampshire by more than 25 percentage points each. In modern times, no candidate with an advantage that large and that consistent has failed to win his party's nomination.

The debate moderators − Elizabeth Vargas of NewsNation, Megyn Kelly, host of a radio talk show on Sirius XM, and Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon − did their best to force the candidates to talk about the elephant who wasn't there. Among other things, they asked for reaction to Trump's remarks the night before on Fox that, if elected, he wouldn't be a dictator in office "except for Day 1."

Pressed by host Sean Hannity if he would abuse the powers of the presidency, Trump had said, "We're closing the border, and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator."

Only Christie blasted his comments.

“Do I think he was kidding when he said he was a dictator?" he said. "You want to know why those poll numbers are where they are? Because folks like these three guys on the stage make it seem like his conduct is acceptable.”

Actually, Trump's standing among Republican voters has only gotten stronger despite considerable coverage of his most provocative and disturbing comments, and despite his indictment in federal and state courts on charges including trying to overturn the 2020 election. He has been an immovable object despite the political and legal hurricane swirling around him.

That reality is making his challengers leery of taking him on and offending his followers.

The debate featured sharper exchanges and a faster pace than the previous three, in part because of the fewer number of participants and in part because of the looming campaign calendar.

'Father Time is undefeated'

DeSantis and Haley did offer some careful criticism of Trump.

DeSantis said the former president hadn't delivered on his promises during his White House tenure. "He didn't clean up the swamp," DeSantis said. "He didn't build the wall" on the southern border.

Asked about Trump's age, now 77, DeSantis would say only, gingerly, that "Father Time is undefeated" and the GOP should choose a younger nominee.

Haley criticized Trump of amassing trillions of dollars in the national debt that she said is contributing to inflation, and she disagreed with him, also gingerly, on banning Muslims from entering the United States. She said nations that sponsor terrorism should be targeted, not a religion.

But through the two-hour forum, DeSantis' real target was Haley. Haley's real target was DeSantis. And Ramaswamy's real target was the two of them.

He largely defended Trump, as he has in the previous debates.

"Here's my issue with all three of my other colleagues on this debate stage," Ramaswamy said. "All three of them have been licking Donald Trump's boots for years for money and endorsements." He went on: "These people are now Monday-morning quarterbacking some decision he made."

With just over a month before the voters begin to have their say, though, that second-guessing continues to be remarkably mild.

