40 dogs in ‘really bad shape’ rescued from hoarder, rescue says. They will need home

Several dogs will need new homes after they were rescued from a Georgia hoarder, an animal nonprofit said.

A known hoarder in Jeff Davis County died, and when animal rescue volunteers arrived at their residence, they found about 50 dogs on the property, according to a Feb. 24 Facebook post from Guardians of Rescue, a nonprofit based in New York.

Now many of them will need homes after local groups work to give them the medical care they need, the rescue said.

“These dogs are in really bad shape, the cost to save them and get them healthy enough to be adopted is going to be high,” the nonprofit said in its post.

For some of the dogs, the rescue was “too late” to help them. About 40 dogs were rescued from the property and transferred to an out-of-county “secure holding facility,” the rescue said in a Feb. 25 Facebook post.

There were feral dogs in the woods on the property that rescuers were trying to trap Feb. 25, according to the organization. A few pot-bellied pigs and roosters were also in the process of being removed from the scene.

Several Facebook users expressed horror and shock in the comments at the sight of the animals’ condition.

“These pictures just tore my heart out. How, how can someone get animals. And NOT TAKE CARE OF THEM,” one user wrote. “Praying for them all to live the rest of their lives in a caring home.”

Upon finding the hoarded animals, the nonprofit said its team made several “desperate calls” to rescues in the area to bring in some of the dogs.

“In the daylight, we will begin assessing each of these tiny victims, and work to get them placed with these trusted rescues,” the nonprofit said.

Dogs who were “critical medical cases” were being sent to a veterinarian in the area to be treated, according to the organization.

The nonprofit did not share when it expects most of the animals will be put up for adoption.

Jeff Davis County is about 105 miles southwest of Savannah.

