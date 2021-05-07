40 Durham residents evacuated, roads closed while gas leak is repaired near Duke

Jessica Banov
1 min read

About 40 residents have been evacuated in Durham while the fire department responds to a gas leak a few blocks from Duke University’s East Campus.

The fire department said the gas leak is near the intersection of Gregson and Demerius Streets. The line was struck during underground utility work, the Durham Fire Department said.

Dominion Energy is working to stop the leak, and 18 firefighters are on the scene.

The following roads are closed: Gregson Street between West Knox and Green streets; Demerius Street between North Duke Street and Dollar Avenue.

Officials say Gregson Street will be closed for several hours.

The leak is about a mile from a 2019 deadly gas explosion on North Duke Street that killed two people and injured 25 others. The explosion caused major damage at the intersection of North Duke and West Main streets.

This story is developing and will be updated.

