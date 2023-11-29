Up to 40 inches of snow blankets the Northeast as storm snarls morning commute

Significant winter weather hit communities across the interior Northeast on Wednesday morning, causing at least one fatal road accident and potentially bringing chaos to the morning commute.

As expected, more than 40 inches of snow fell over the past two days over parts of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast in the first significant lake-effect snow event of the season.

The heaviest snowfall was recorded at Constableville, New York, where 42.7 inches landed.

All lake-effect snow warnings expired at 7 a.m. Wednesday, but some scattered snow showers will continue across the Great Lakes throughout the day. Heavy snowfall is not expected through the rest of Wednesday, but 1 or 2 inches of snow will still be possible.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo, New York, said that visibility would be sharply reduced during Wednesday morning's peak travel period with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected per hour. Buffalo police said a winter weather advisory was in place from 4 a.m and said "motorists should use caution."

A forecast early Wednesday said the areas most affected would be south and southeast of Lake Erie, before the snow then shifts north.

Police in Killington, Vermont, said a bus crashed into another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, killing one of the drivers. Mark J. Candon, 71, from Rutland, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.

Wednesday morning was also the coldest of the season so far for much of the East Coast, including as far south as Florida, with New York City reaching the frosty upper 20s. Temperatures are expected to rise toward the weekend.

Heavy snowfall along Route 4 in Killington, Vt., on Tuesday. (Killington Police Department)

The driver of the bus, 82-year-old Gary E. Gilmore from North Clarendon, and an unnamed female passenger, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Heavy snow reached Pennsylvania, with video from Greene Township late Tuesday showing 15.5 inches had fallen.

Another 1” of new snow has fallen just in the last couple of hours! 15.5” is the event total here now. #pawx pic.twitter.com/ZYOsp7ffmH — LakePaste25 (@ExtremeCamper) November 29, 2023

Lake effect snow occurs when cold air flows over the relatively warm and ice-free Great Lakes, creating clouds and eventually snow that falls downwind of the lakes.

