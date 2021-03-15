40 indicted in massive drug trafficking ring on Long Island

Dozens of people have been indicted in the bust of a major narcotic trafficking ring that operated on Long Island, including from out of two day care centers, authorities announced Monday.

Video Transcript

- Well, first at 4:00, prosecutors are charging 40 people after a massive cocaine-- cocaine ring bust that included two daycare centers on Long Island. Authorities seized nearly $3 million in drugs and an arsenal of guns. Eyewitness News reporter Kemeberly Richardson live in Hempstead with more on this story. Kemeberly.

KEMEBERLY RICHARDSON: Well, Dave, during the 18-month long investigation called Operation Honeycomb, officials seized drugs worth more than $2.7 million. And some of that illegal activity was unfolding they say here in this home on Pearson Avenue in Hempstead.

It was an illegal daycare center and a place where investigators say kids were playing in a quote "mound of drugs" was very close by. This is what it looks like inside. Lex Lloyd they say owns the home where police say they found cocaine, oxycodone pills, two narcotics-- two narcotics presses, and bullets. Again, this is the inside of that daycare center.

Now this gentleman Mr. Lloyd is one of 40 people named in this 175 count indictment, which also uncovered 38 firearms, including assault weapons. This all started as a gun buying investigation in 2019. And officials then discovered drugs were coming here from as far away as Puerto Rico and California, things like crack, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and morphine. And during the pandemic, when demand vastly exceeded supply, well, the defendants pounced.

Cocaine prices went from 32,000 per kilo to 55,000 in August. As for the underground daycare centers, authorities identified another one in Rosedale. As for this one in Hempstead, they point out just how brazen Lex Lloyd was.

MADELINE SINGAS: This defendant was mixing drugs. Think about that. Children were eating and playing and being cared for in the same space where cocaine was being packaged. Parents trying to work through the pandemic leave left their children at a daycare, and this is what their kids were exposed to. It's horrifying to me as a parent and as the district attorney.

KEMEBERLY RICHARDSON: Now of the 40 defendants named in this indictment, 33 are now under arrest, in this group, officials say a court employee who worked out of Brooklyn who sold drugs in Valley Stream.