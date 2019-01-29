This $40 Instant Pot accessory set comes with 12 different items

Instant Pot multi-use cookers are already fantastically versatile on their own, but you might not realize that you can get even more out of them. By picking up a set of accessories like the Tecvinci 12-Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pots, your 5-quart, 6-quart, or 8-quart Instant Pot cooker gains a whole bunch of nifty new features that you might not have thought of. This $40 set includes a steamer basket, an egg rack, a springform pan, a silicone egg mold, and so much more. One day with this set and you’ll wish you had one the entire time.

12-Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pot-Fits 5,6,8Qt, Steamer Basket, Egg Rack, Springform Pan,…: $39.99

PERFECT INSTANT POT SET: Our product comes in a full kit of 12 pieces instant pot accessories which perfectly meets almost all you need for making the best meals! What’s Include in the package: 1*Stainless Steel Steamer Basket,1*Non-stick Springform Pan, 1*Egg Rack,1*Silicone basting Brush, 1*Egg Bites Mold,1*Plate Clip,1*Silicone Trivet Mats, 3*Magnetic Cook Time Cheat Sheets, 1*Food Tong, 2 mini Mitts and Bonus Free Recipe Ebook ( START DOWNLOAD BY SCANNING THE QR CODE THAT STICKED ON THE BOX)

PREMIUM QUALITY AND 100% SAFETY: Your safety is our first priority. We only using the FDA certificated material of food-grade silicone and 304 stainless steel, which is PBA free and odor free. These products are easy to clean, sturdy, durable and dishwasher safe. （It will save approximately $30 than buying them separately）

OFFERS HEALTHIER COOKING METHODS -Steaming is one of the best cooking methods that remains 90% nutrient compared to frying and grilling. You can cook a variety of foods with our product ranging from seafood, vegetables, eggs, meat and baby food among others. Most favorable in reheating food without loss of the original nutrients or flavor as compared to microwave.

FITS 5, 6 & 8 QT INSTANT POT AND OTHER BRAND PRESSURE COOKER：this set is compatible with most instant pot models including IP-DUO50, IP-DUO60, IP-LUX60 and IP-DUO80. It also fits other multi quarts (6 quarts and above) electric pressure cookers such as Kuhn Rikon, Power XL, Cuisinart, Fagor, Costaway, Faberware, T-fal, Elite, GoWise, Secura and Gourmia.

ONE YEAR WARRANTY & Refund Guarantee: Customer satisfaction is what drives us in the provision of the highest and quality products. If you have any issue with our products, please don’t hesitate to contact us, we will try our best to find a satisfactory solution for you within 8 hours

