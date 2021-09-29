40 Interview Questions You Should Be Prepared to Answer

Erica Gerald Mason
·8 min read
interview questions to prepare for
interview questions to prepare for

Getty Images

No matter how old we are or how long we've been working, we all have questions when it comes to careers—from how to respond to a rejection letter to learning to say no when a role isn't a good fit. That's where Career Counselor comes in. In this weekly series, we connect with experts to answer all of your work-related questions. Because while we don't all have the luxury of a career coach, we still deserve to grow in our careers.

You did it! You secured an interview at a company you've been wanting to work at. But now, you not only have to study the brand but also the kinds of interview questions they might ask. But how do you know what they're going to ask? The simple answer is you won't—but are there a few (40 to be exact) common interview questions you can practice answering to get ahead.

To know which interview questions are the most common and how to answer them, we connected with a few career experts. See what they had to say below.

The most common interview questions:

1. Can you tell me about yourself?

"It's very likely the first question you'll receive in any job interview," Julia Pollack, a labor economist at Zip Recruiter, tells HelloGiggles. "Be sure you're prepared to answer it confidently and with a smile. Don't look like a deer in headlights or get flustered.

Pollack explains that interviewers already know a bit about you—you did send them your resume, after all. "What they really want is for you to connect the dots between your past experience, the role for which you are applying now, and your long-term career goals," says Pollack. "A winning answer might include a line like this one: 'I'm so excited to be here because getting this role would allow me to combine my data analysis skills with my interest in consumer marketing, and to achieve my goal of becoming a market researcher in an exciting and rapidly growing company that I see as a major force for good in the world.'"

The reason this question always pops up is, well, it's a darn good way to start an interview.

"First off, it's a nice way to settle into a conversation with someone new, by transitioning from small talk and pleasantries to a more detailed discussion about what you can bring to the table," Pollack says. "It is also a way to see how well you communicate your ideas, and what kind of chemistry you have with the interviewer, who will likely be your manager or teammate. The question can give you the ability to steer the rest of the conversation towards the topics, experience, and skills that highlight why you are the best fit for the job."

2. What are your strengths?

3. What are your weaknesses?

These pair of questions are great to prepare for because you can put yourself in the interviewer's mindset to give the best possible response. By answering these questions and preparing a thoughtful response you can change the subject to something more positive instead of discussing your addiction to true crime documentaries or your obsession with all things Dua Lipa.

4. Why are you leaving your current job?

5. What are you looking for in a new position?

6. Where do you want to be in 5 years, 10 years, and beyond? How will this job help you get there?

7. What are your short-term and long-term professional goals?

These are a very important questions, because they show where your interests and your potential time at the company dovetails. Before you go to the interview, think about your career goals, then you can make a plan to get to where you want to be. Make sure to research the company to tie your goals and the company's values together if they align to give yourself extra brownie points.

common interview questions
common interview questions

Getty Images

8. What are your salary requirements?

Don't freak out about conversations surrounding money. Women, especially, tend to undervalue their worth—with most not realizing you can negotiate salary terms. The best way to throw the ball back in their court? Respond with a simple 'what's the range?'" This way, you don't undersell yourself.

9. What do you know about this company/industry/position?

10. What do you know about our company and its products/services?

Avoid vague, general statements and try to keep them focused. By focusing on the company and its values, you can demonstrate your preparedness to step into the job.

11. What are your skills and experience that pertain to this position?

12. Why do you want to work for us?

13. How did you learn about the opening?

The way to stand out here, according to Inc, is to. "Show that you heard about the job through a colleague, a current employer, by following the company—show that you know about the job because you want to work there."

14. What is your greatest achievement to date?

15. What can you offer me that other candidates cannot?

When you're interviewing for a job, it's important, to be honest about what you bring to the table and don't force yourself to fit into the mold of the perfect candidate. Instead, after it's established what the company is looking for, take the opportunity to tell them exactly what they're getting. Tell the story of your successes and your values, rather than a list of your achievements. The goal isn't to knock your interviewer off their feet, but it's to showcase your most positive qualities and match the company's hiring needs.

16. Why should we hire you over another candidate who may be more qualified than you are for this position or who has more experience?

17. Tell me about a project that went beyond your scope of work?

This great question comes courtesy of Amazon, Business Insider reports. The great thing about this question? You can share how quickly you can pivot while still meeting deadlines.

18. How would you describe yourself, in three words?

This behavioral question strives to learn more about your personality. The bonus is that you can showcase that you're a well-rounded individual who isn't just a set of skills on a PDF. Being authentic is an important part of this response. Companies often evaluate applicants' sincerity when they ask questions meant to determine their character.

19. How do you handle stress or pressure?

20. What are three things that interest you outside of work?

21. What motivates you?

22. Tell me about a time when you disagreed with your boss.

23. What was the last book you read and enjoyed?

24. How well do you work under pressure and tight deadlines?

Companies want candidates who can do the job and send up a flare if there are roadblocks (and there are always roadblocks). To answer this question well, demonstrate that you're both a hard worker and a good communicator.

25. How would your boss and co-workers describe you?

common interview questions
common interview questions

26. What is your greatest achievement outside of work?

27. Give me an example of a time when you had to compromise in order to meet deadlines or overcome a difficult situation at work.

28. How would you describe your work-life and your personality to others?

29. Which aspects of the job impacted your decision to join our company?

30. Tell me about a time you failed.

This last question is less about failure, but more about what you've learned from this experience. Don't stress too much about the failure aspect—discuss instead how quickly you recovered, and what you'll do differently the next time around.

31. Why is there a gap on your resume?

"Anyone who has been unemployed, taken a break from the workplace, or has faced a gap in employment since the start of the pandemic, it won't be necessary to explain the "why" but employers will want to know how a professional has been able to stay current in their industry," Randi Weitzman, an executive director for staffing company Robert Half tells Hello Giggles.

32. How would you describe your ideal work environment?

This question has an easy answer: research the hiring company's work culture, and tailor your response thusly.

33. What is the most difficult problem you've faced and how did you resolve it?

34. What would you do if you were faced with an ethical dilemma at work?

35. What have you been doing to stay current since your last role?

"You'll want to be able to share with a potential employer any courses you've taken, webinars or industry events you've attended, or anything that's kept you current in your industry," says Weitzman. Be sure to highlight how you used your time, even if you weren't part of the workforce, in order to stay up-to-date and ready for re-entry."

36. Are you applying for other jobs within our company?

37. Have you ever been fired?

Luckily, in some states, this is an illegal question to ask. So if an employer asks this question, it's a red flag that you may need to move on from the interviewing process.

38. Have you worked on a remote team before?

39. How do you feel about starting a new role where your team is dispersed?

"Many companies are just figuring out and establishing their 'back to office' plans, and for many, this will include an updated policy around how much time employees will need to be in the office. In the beginning of the pandemic, hybrid or remote working was being looked at as a temporary solution rather than a permanent situation, but now that it's shifting to a permanent circumstance, employers want to know that their new hires are equipped to handle working this way," Weitzman says.

40. Are you willing to travel occasionally to the office?

Be 100% honest. If you have no interest in flying to Toronto once a year for a strategy session, say so.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Allison Russell: My album ‘isn’t about abuse, it’s about the journey out of it’

    Allison Russell is using her album "Outside Child" to show that survivor's joy exists, and she's proof of it.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • 30 Odd Jobs That Pay Insanely Well

    If you're looking for a high-paying gig, don't gloss over the ones with unusual job descriptions. Check out this list of odd but surprisingly lucrative jobs.

  • 5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    Retirees are often assumed to be living on a "fixed income." Retirement income is often not that fixed, though. It's worth setting up multiple income streams for yourself in retirement, as one may grow over time while another shrinks.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming — it means being strategic and focused on...

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the...

  • Record Costs Slam U.S. Drillers as Oil Output Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives.Out of 47 responding companies that supply producers with everything from software to workers, just one reported lower input costs in the third quarter, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Hiring has become a big headache for oilfield service companies trying to meet increased demand from expl

  • American Airlines transitioning Triad reservations center to permanent home-based work

    With two-thirds of its Winston-Salem reservations agents already working from home, American Airlines decides to transition all its employees there to permanently remote.

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Ford asks U.S. salaried employees to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday became the second Detroit automaker to ask U.S. salaried employees to reveal their vaccination status against COVID-19 in a bid to comply with wider federal guidelines. Ford said salaried employees were required to submit their vaccination status against COVID-19 by Oct. 8 but the process was voluntary for its hourly employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The automaker's move comes as the Biden administration pursues sweeping measures to increase vaccination coverage in the United States, while pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Chinese tech firm accused of human rights violations sidesteps sanctions

    A tweak to U.S. export restrictions is letting a prominent Chinese tech company sidestep measures designed to punish the firm over its alleged involvement in the repression of Muslims within the country, records show.Why it matters: The artificial intelligence company SenseTime's strategy to bypass those measures shows how companies deemed national security risks — or accused of complicity in human rights abuses — can bypass U.S. restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • A Midwest grocery chain said a 'challenging labor market' prompted plans to close most of its 111 stores an hour early every day. It's also paying bonuses of up to $600 to some workers.

    Schnucks on Monday said the labor market and "evolving customer shopping patterns" prompted a decision to shorten operating hours.

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • 5 Moves to Ensure You Retire a Multi-Millionaire

    For many Americans, saving $1 million won't be enough for retirement -- you'll need several million in the bank to maintain your standard of living. This is especially true if you aren't retiring for a long time and inflation will eat away at the buying power of your nest egg. Amassing a multimillion-dollar nest egg takes time.

  • Boomers are ready to retire — even if it's modestly — after the pandemic

    Almost 4 in 5 Boomers reported they would rather retire at age 65 and live out their years in modesty than work until age 75 and live large.

  • The Forces Shaping Retirement in the 2020s

    Gone are the days of retiring with a pension and gold watch. What retirement means has changed significantly and not always for the better.

  • Over half of Canadian businesses struggling to find workers: report

    "If we don't work to fix this labour shortage problem, it's going to limit our economic growth for the next few years," says BDC's chief economist.