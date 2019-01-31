This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

Are jobs that allow you to work from home too good to be true? After all, “work-from-home scams are still an unfortunate and common part of this job market,” said Brie Reynolds, senior career specialist with job-search website FlexJobs.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t legitimate work-from home jobs. Using FlexJobs’ list of the 100 top companies with remote jobs, we pinpointed 40 businesses that have offered full-time, work-at-home positions.

Click through to see 40 legitimate companies that will pay you to work from home.

1. Amazon

The world’s largest online retailer began with just three people in founder Jeff Bezos’ garage and now employs more than 45,000 people at its Seattle headquarters. Amazon also offers work-from-home careers, however.

Recent telecommute job listings include software development engineer, senior solutions architect and digital platform marketing leader. Amazon also has a virtual customer service program that offers part-time work-from-home jobs that provide benefits for those working 20 or more hours a week.

2. Intuit

The company that created tax software program TurboTax and business software program QuickBooks has more than 8,300 employees worldwide and has been named by Fortune as one of the best companies to work for 16 years in a row. Intuit frequently has job listings for full-time telecommute positions for tax specialists such as certified public accountants or enrolled agents to provide its customers with tax advice. It also hires seasonal work-at-home tax specialists.

3. Aetna

This healthcare benefits company based in Hartford, Conn., has been named one of Fortune magazines most admired companies in healthcare. Aetna has listed a variety of telecommuting job options on FlexJobs, including senior account executive, broker manager and clinical case manager. Many of its telecommuting positions require employees to live in certain cities or states, however. And some offer to telecommute only after working for a period of time and only for a select number of days each week.

If you’re looking to pay off student loan debt, Aetna will help with that as well.

4. UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group provides healthcare benefits for companies and their employees as well as state Medicaid plans and Medicare plans. Based in Minneapolis, it offers a variety of remote jobs — many of which require travel. Recent listings on FlexJobs include care manager, product manager, reporting analyst and Medicare consultant.

5. Salesforce

Salesforce is the top customer relationship management software provider. Its cloud-based platform allows businesses to manage and analyze customer activity and is used by companies such as Adidas, U.S. Bank and T-Mobile. Recent Salesforce work-at-home job listings include software engineer, build engineer, account executive and account manager.

6. Williams-Sonoma

Founded in 1956, this home products company operates Pottery Barn, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham in addition to its namesake Williams-Sonoma brand of stores. Many of its home-based jobs are call center customer service positions. These positions pay $12 an hour, require only a high school degree and offer benefits such as health insurance and a 401k retirement plan.

7. Anthem

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Anthem is one of the top health insurance providers in the U.S. It offers work-at-home case manager positions that require some travel. Anthem also has had listings for remote and telecommute positions such as business improvement consultant, account and program director and marketing director.

8. Walden University

Professors who don’t want to be tied to a particular location might be able to get a virtual teaching job with Walden University. This online, accredited institution offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in areas such as education, counseling, management, health sciences, public administration and information technology. Walden University recently has had openings for full-time faculty, an academic program director and a field experience coordinator for master’s counseling programs.

9. Conduent

Based in Florham Park, N.J., Conduent provides business processing services such as digital payment processing, automated tolling and benefit administration. It was a division of Xerox but was spun off into its own company in 2016. It recently has listed openings for full-time work-at-home call center representatives in several states. The position pays $11 to $11.50 an hour and offers benefits such as health insurance and a 401k plan.