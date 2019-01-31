This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home
Are jobs that allow you to work from home too good to be true? After all, “work-from-home scams are still an unfortunate and common part of this job market,” said Brie Reynolds, senior career specialist with job-search website FlexJobs.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t legitimate work-from home jobs. Using FlexJobs’ list of the 100 top companies with remote jobs, we pinpointed 40 businesses that have offered full-time, work-at-home positions.
Click through to see 40 legitimate companies that will pay you to work from home.
1. Amazon
The world’s largest online retailer began with just three people in founder Jeff Bezos’ garage and now employs more than 45,000 people at its Seattle headquarters. Amazon also offers work-from-home careers, however.
Recent telecommute job listings include software development engineer, senior solutions architect and digital platform marketing leader. Amazon also has a virtual customer service program that offers part-time work-from-home jobs that provide benefits for those working 20 or more hours a week.
2. Intuit
The company that created tax software program TurboTax and business software program QuickBooks has more than 8,300 employees worldwide and has been named by Fortune as one of the best companies to work for 16 years in a row. Intuit frequently has job listings for full-time telecommute positions for tax specialists such as certified public accountants or enrolled agents to provide its customers with tax advice. It also hires seasonal work-at-home tax specialists.
3. Aetna
This healthcare benefits company based in Hartford, Conn., has been named one of Fortune magazines most admired companies in healthcare. Aetna has listed a variety of telecommuting job options on FlexJobs, including senior account executive, broker manager and clinical case manager. Many of its telecommuting positions require employees to live in certain cities or states, however. And some offer to telecommute only after working for a period of time and only for a select number of days each week.
If you’re looking to pay off student loan debt, Aetna will help with that as well.
4. UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group provides healthcare benefits for companies and their employees as well as state Medicaid plans and Medicare plans. Based in Minneapolis, it offers a variety of remote jobs — many of which require travel. Recent listings on FlexJobs include care manager, product manager, reporting analyst and Medicare consultant.
5. Salesforce
Salesforce is the top customer relationship management software provider. Its cloud-based platform allows businesses to manage and analyze customer activity and is used by companies such as Adidas, U.S. Bank and T-Mobile. Recent Salesforce work-at-home job listings include software engineer, build engineer, account executive and account manager.
6. Williams-Sonoma
Founded in 1956, this home products company operates Pottery Barn, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham in addition to its namesake Williams-Sonoma brand of stores. Many of its home-based jobs are call center customer service positions. These positions pay $12 an hour, require only a high school degree and offer benefits such as health insurance and a 401k retirement plan.
7. Anthem
Headquartered in Indianapolis, Anthem is one of the top health insurance providers in the U.S. It offers work-at-home case manager positions that require some travel. Anthem also has had listings for remote and telecommute positions such as business improvement consultant, account and program director and marketing director.
8. Walden University
Professors who don’t want to be tied to a particular location might be able to get a virtual teaching job with Walden University. This online, accredited institution offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in areas such as education, counseling, management, health sciences, public administration and information technology. Walden University recently has had openings for full-time faculty, an academic program director and a field experience coordinator for master’s counseling programs.
9. Conduent
Based in Florham Park, N.J., Conduent provides business processing services such as digital payment processing, automated tolling and benefit administration. It was a division of Xerox but was spun off into its own company in 2016. It recently has listed openings for full-time work-at-home call center representatives in several states. The position pays $11 to $11.50 an hour and offers benefits such as health insurance and a 401k plan.
10. Xerox
This Fortune 500 company is known for its office printers and copiers, but it also focuses heavily on research and innovation of business technologies. Xerox has been named to the Forbes and JUST Capital’s JUST 100 list for outperforming peers in worker pay and treatment. Several of its recent job listings have been work-at-home positions — including sales, client manager and account operations manager positions.
11. Humana
Based in Louisville, Ky., Humana is one of the largest health insurance providers in the U.S. It provides group health insurance and Medicare plans, as well as the TRICARE program for active duty and retired military members and their families.
Several of its recent job listings that require registered nurse experience are remote or telecommute positions. And many of its sales positions are remote jobs but do require the employee to live in certain cities or areas.
Learn About: 10 Jobs That Still Come With a Pension
12. Rev
Rev provides transcription and translation services using a team of freelancers. In fact, its mission is to “give more people the freedom to work from home.” In addition to translator and transcriptionist positions, Rev also has posted job listings for full-time telecommuting software engineer and a digital marketing manager with the option to work at home.
13. TTEC
Founded in 1982 as TeleTech, TTEC provides customer experience solutions for companies. For example, it provides both human talent and artificial intelligence — or what it calls intelligent virtual assistants — to provide customer service for companies.
Recent TTEC job listings have included work-at-home customer service representatives, technical project manager and instructional media designer.
14. SYKES
Based in Tampa, Fla., SYKES provides customer-engagement services to companies around the world. Its services include phone, email, online and social media customer-service support. It hires full-time work-at-home customer service representatives and provides benefits such as health insurance, tuition reimbursement and a 401k plan.
15. Working Solutions
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Working Solutions provides home-based sales and customer service representatives. The company employs work-at-home customer service representatives for a variety of businesses, including travel agencies, insurance and event ticketing. For most positions, job candidates can live anywhere in the U.S.
16. Convergys
Convergys is a customer service outsourcing company. It provides home-based agents for companies’ contact centers. Convergys regularly hires for work-at-home sales and service, customer service and technical support representatives. Benefits include health insurance, paid vacation and a 401k plan.
17. Cactus Communications
Cactus Communications is medical communications agency that provides writing, editing and transcription services for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It is based in Mumbai, India, but hires freelance contractors around the world. Recent job listings on FlexJobs have included full-time work-at-home translator positions and part-time editor positions.
18. Fiserv
Fiserv provides financial services technology solutions such as payment processing services for banks, credit unions, lenders and investment firms. It’s been named by Forbes magazine as one of America’s best employers. Fiserv’s recent telecommute and work-at-home job listings have included sales operations consultant, business strategy consultant, technical consultant and proposal management specialist positions.
Related: The Most Popular Companies in the 50 Biggest U.S. Cities
19. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions
BroadPath Healthcare Solutions provides business, compliance and technology services to healthcare providers and payers such as insurance companies. It is headquartered in Tucson, Ariz., but offers full-time remote positions. Recent work-at-home job listings have included member service representative, case manager and quality analyst positions.
20. Commonwealth of Virginia
Virginia’s state agencies offer a variety of full-time jobs with the option to work remotely within the state. Recent flexible job listings have ranged from environmental health technical specialist to staff actuary to finance analyst.
21. K12
Based in Herndon, Va., K12 provides online educational programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Its programs are geared toward military families, home-schooled children, athletes and traveling entertainers. It hires both part- and full-time teachers, guidance counselors, speech pathologists, special education and other education-related positions that are mostly and entirely work-at-home.
Find Out: How Much Teachers Make in Every State
22. Cigna
This global health services company has more than 40,000 employees and more than 95 million customers of its health insurance plans and products. It does offer work-at-home positions. Recent job listings included Medicaid audit compliance manager, medical director and pharmacy clinical program manager.
23. ADP
ADP provides payroll services, human resource software and tax and compliance services to businesses around the world. It’s been named to Fortune magazine’s most admired companies list and Forbes magazine’s best employers for diversity list. ADP offers some positions with the opportunity for remote work. Past job listings have included human resource outsourcing partnership manager, pharmaceutical research and development recruiter and research analyst.
24. Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo is one of the biggest banks in the U.S., and it’s also been named by GOBankingRates as one of the 10 best national banks of 2018. Headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo has offered some full-time positions with an option for remote work. Past job listings have included e-business systems consultant and information security engineer positions.
25. BCD Travel
Based in Utrecht, Netherlands, BCD Travel helps make corporate travel more cost-effective and streamlined for companies. It offers telecommute and remote job opportunities. For example, it has had openings for a work-at-home risk analyst, travel consultants who can work remotely and a senior outsourced travel manager who can work at home with occasional travel.
See Home-Based Jobs for Seniors: 15 Best Work From Home Jobs for Retirees
26. Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific is a biotechnology product development company with about 65,000 employees around the world. Some of its remote jobs require heavy travel. The company has had openings for full-time work-at home positions with just some or no travel, however, such as a computer system specialist to help with compliance development and a customer care center process implementation manager.
27. SAP
Headquartered in Germany, SAP creates software that helps companies predict customer trends and streamline processes. It is the world’s third largest independent software manufacturer. According to FlexJobs, more than 15 percent of SAP’s employees work from home. Recent job openings with remote work options have included senior account executive and software development engineer positions.
28. Connections Education
Connections Education provides online kindergarten through 12th grade learning through its Connections Academy. And its Connections Learning provides online learning solutions for educational institutions. Connections Education hires teachers to teach virtual classes. The job listings typically require teachers to be in specific states, however.
29. PRA Health Sciences
Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., PRA Health Sciences helps companies develop drugs in areas including infectious diseases, neurology, oncology and gastroenterology. It has more than 13,000 employees and has had openings for positions with the option to work remotely. Recent listings for full-time, remote jobs have included senior medical writer, clinical trial manager and medical copy editor positions.
30. Enterprise Holdings
Enterprise Holdings offers car and truck rental, fleet management and other transportation services. Among its brands are Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo and National Car Rental. Enterprise has had several job listings for full-time, remote working opportunities for customer service and reservation sales representatives. These positions do require employees to live in certain areas, however.
31. VocoVision
VocoVision provides online speech, language and occupational therapy services. It also offers sign-language interpreters, teachers of the visually impaired and school psychologists through its video conferencing services. It offers work-from-home opportunities for speech language pathologists, occupational therapists, school psychologists, special education teachers and similar specialists.
32. Vivint Smart Home
Headquartered in Provo, Utah, Vivint Smart Home creates home security, home automation and energy management products. Its work-from-home opportunities include customer service and technical support positions that require answering calls about billing questions and technical and other issues.
33. Afirm
Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., Afirm serves insurance companies by providing risk mitigation, loss control and audit services. It recently has had openings for full-time, remote work positions such as auditor and loss control surveyor.
34. American Express
This financial services company offers personal, small business and corporate credit cards, as well as savings accounts and CDs. American Express is headquartered in New York and has more than 63,000 employees around the world. It does offer some work-at-home positions. Recent job listings have included virtual travel consultant and virtual collections specialist positions.
35. Magellan Health
Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Magellan Health works with health plans, employers, Medicaid, Medicare and the federal government to provide managed care, behavioral healthcare and pharmacy management. It does offer some work-at-home opportunities. Recent job listings have included a senior manager for proposals position, registered nurse care manager and screening specialist.
36. Dell
Located just outside of Austin, Texas, in the city of Round Rock, tech company Dell offers a number of full-time positions that allow you to work from home. In fact, according to CNN Money, 25 percent of all Dell employees work from home in some capacity, and the company is looking to push that number to 50 percent by 2020. A quick search on the company’s website revealed a number of jobs — such as account executive, sales operations adviser and senior python software engineer — that included the option to work remotely.
Make More Money: 30 Legitimate Ways to Make Quick Cash This Year
37. Edmentum
Edmentum provides schools with research-based digital curriculum, assessments and practice items that are aligned to state education standards. This Minnesota-based company does offer some work-at-home positions. In the past, it has had job listings for teachers, data scientists and account manager positions.
38. LanguageLine Solutions
LanguageLine Solutions provides interpretation and translation services. On its website, it claims that it is the third largest language services provider in the world. It hires interpreters who can work at home receiving client calls and translating conversations. Language skills are essential for these positions.
39. Sutherland
Sutherland provides services to help companies improve their business processes and customer engagement. It works within a variety of industries, including healthcare, insurance, banking and government. Sutherland has posted job listings for a variety of work-at-home positions — such as sales agent, customer support and account management.
40. Leidos
This Reston, Va.-based company provides services for defense, healthcare and federal agencies. Leidos does offer some jobs with telecommute options but they typically require employees to live in a certain city. Recent examples of job listings with work-at-home options include network systems administrator, graphic artist and consulting employee to do technical editing of documents. Leidos offers a variety of telecommute jobs available throughout the country.
Click through to read about more ways to make money from home.
Disclaimer: Some images used are representational.