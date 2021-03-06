40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

Cameron Huddleston
·16 min read
RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

There might have been a time when working from home seemed too good to be true, but no more. The U.S. economy was already shifting toward more remote jobs even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now, with social distancing in place, working from home is more critical than ever.

Using FlexJobs’ list of the 100 top companies with remote jobs, GOBankingRates pinpointed 40 organizations that have offered work-at-home positions. Note that job listings change constantly, and some work-from-home opportunities are either temporary or seasonal. Some companies have also recently trimmed their listings due to the effects of the coronavirus.

Read on to learn more about 40 employers that recently listed work-from-home jobs.

Last updated: Jan. 14, 2021

MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 26, 2018: Amazon logo at the company office building located in Munich, Germany.
MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 26, 2018: Amazon logo at the company office building located in Munich, Germany.

Amazon

The world’s largest online retailer employs more than 53,500 people in its Seattle office alone but also offers plenty of remote positions. Amazon has a virtual customer service program that offers full-time work-from-home jobs that provide benefits.

  • Examples of positions available: Software development engineer, senior solutions architect, digital platform marketing leader

  • Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k) plan, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Software engineer, $92,000/year

  • Where to apply: Amazon jobs page

Intuit tech stock
Intuit tech stock

Intuit

The company behind tax software program TurboTax and business software program QuickBooks has 9,400 employees worldwide and was named by Fortune as one of the best companies to work for 19 years in a row. Here’s a look at work-from-home positions available at Intuit:

  • Examples of positions available: Certified public accountants, enrolled agents, work-at-home tax specialists

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, employee discount, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Enrolled agent, $25-$27/hour

  • Where to apply: Intuit jobs page

Aetna
Aetna

Aetna

This Hartford, Connecticut-based managed healthcare firm has been named one of Fortune magazine’s most-admired companies in the healthcare sector. Aetna’s remote jobs offer competitive pay and benefits.

  • Examples of positions available: Senior account executive, broker manager, clinical case manager

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision coverage; company contributions to health savings account (HSA); employee discounts; stock purchase plan

  • Pay: Clinical case manager, $70,290/year

  • Where to apply: Aetna jobs page

United-Healthcare-Group
United-Healthcare-Group

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group provides healthcare benefits for companies and their employees as well as state Medicaid and Medicare plans. The Minneapolis-based company offers a variety of remote jobs.

  • Examples of positions available: Care manager, product manager, reporting analyst, Medicare consultant

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, life insurance, HSA

  • Pay: Reporting analyst, $61,602/year

  • Where to apply: UnitedHealth Group jobs page

Salesforce
Salesforce

Salesforce

Salesforce is a leading provider of customer relationship management software. Its cloud-based platform lets businesses manage and analyze customer activity and is used by companies such as Unilever, BBVA and T-Mobile. Salesforce has numerous work-from-home positions.

  • Examples of positions available: Software engineer, build engineer, account executive, account manager

  • Benefits: Health, dental and vision insurance; life insurance; 401(k) plan

  • Pay: Software engineer, $126,867/year

  • Where to apply: Salesforce jobs page

William-Sonoma
William-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma

Founded in 1956, this home products retailer operates Pottery Barn, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham in addition to its namesake Williams-Sonoma stores. The company’s call center positions are sometimes offered as home-based options, particularly during the holiday seasons.

  • Examples of positions available: Call center customer service agent

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off, employee discounts

  • Pay: Call center customer service, about $12/hour

  • Where to apply: Williams-Sonoma jobs page; it might also put up seasonal job application sites

Anthem-healthcare
Anthem-healthcare

Anthem

Indianapolis-based Anthem is one of the top health insurance providers in the U.S. It offers work-at-home positions that require some travel in addition to remote and telecommute jobs.

  • Examples of positions available: Case manager, business improvement consultant, account and program director, marketing director

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Case manager, $53,406/year

  • Where to apply: Anthem jobs page

Hasselager, Denmark - June 3, 2016: Xerox sign on a wall.
Hasselager, Denmark - June 3, 2016: Xerox sign on a wall.

Xerox

This Fortune 500 company is known for its office printers and copiers, but it also focuses heavily on solutions and services. Xerox has been named to the JUST Capital JUST 100 list for outperforming peers in worker pay and treatment.

  • Examples of positions available: Sales agent, client manager, account operations manager

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, paid holidays

  • Pay: Client manager, $56,507/year

  • Where to apply: Xerox jobs page

Louisville - Circa July 2019: Humana corporate headquarters.
Louisville - Circa July 2019: Humana corporate headquarters.

Humana

Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana is one of the largest health insurance providers in the U.S. It provides group health insurance and Medicare plans as well as the TRICARE program for active duty and retired military members and their families.

  • Examples of positions available: Sales, Remote RN case manager

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Remote RN case manager, $31-$34/hour

  • Where to apply: Humana jobs page

January 2006.
January 2006.

TTEC

TTEC is a global customer experience technology and services company that provides human-centric, tech-enabled customer service solutions. Several remote positions are available.

  • Examples of positions available: Work-at-home customer service representative, technical project manager, instructional media designer

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k); HSA plan; health insurance; paid time off

  • Pay: Work-at-home customer service representative, $10/hour

  • Where to apply: TTEC jobs page

Sykes
Sykes

SYKES

Based in Tampa, Florida, SYKES provides customer engagement services to companies around the world. Its services include phone, email, online and social media customer service support. Its work-at-home jobs mainly involve customer service.

  • Examples of positions available: Customer service representatives

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; tuition assistance program

  • Pay: Work-at-home customer service representatives, $10/hour

  • Where to apply: SYKES jobs page

Working Solutions
Working Solutions

Working Solutions

Working Solutions provides home-based sales and customer service representatives for a variety of businesses. Its call center support services aim to provide on-demand solutions in four main areas: customer care, sales, business continuity and back-office support. Remote jobs are available in customer service and sales.

  • Examples of positions available: Customer service representative, sales agent

  • Benefits: Job training, flexible hours

  • Pay: Work-at-home sales representative, about $12,000/year

  • Where to apply: Working Solutions jobs page

man working using laptop at home.
man working using laptop at home.

Cactus Communications

Cactus Communications is a medical communications agency that provides writing, editing and transcription services for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It’s based in Mumbai, India, but hires freelance contractors around the world.

  • Examples of positions available: Full-time work-at-home translator positions and part-time editor positions

  • Benefits: Performance bonuses

  • Pay: Part-time editor positions, $14/hour

  • Where to apply: Cactus Communications jobs page

Beaverton, Oregon, USA - Sep 11, 2019: Fiserv Beaverton Office exterior.
Beaverton, Oregon, USA - Sep 11, 2019: Fiserv Beaverton Office exterior.

Fiserv

Fiserv provides financial services technology solutions such as payment processing for banks, credit unions, lenders and investment firms. It has previously been named by Forbes magazine as one of America’s best employers.

  • Examples of positions available: Sales operations consultant, business strategy consultant, technical consultant, proposal management specialist

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Technical consultant, $73,443/year

  • Where to apply: Fiserv jobs page

telemarketer
telemarketer

BroadPath Healthcare Solutions

BroadPath Healthcare Solutions provides business, compliance and technology services to healthcare providers and payers such as insurance companies. It is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, but offers full-time remote positions.

  • Examples of positions available: Member service representative, case manager, quality analyst

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, job training

  • Pay: Quality analyst, $16-$17/hour

  • Where to apply: BroadPath Healthcare Solutions jobs page

The capitol of the state of Virginia from the front in Richmond Virginia on a bright sunny day (vibrant colors due to use of a polarizer filter).
The capitol of the state of Virginia from the front in Richmond Virginia on a bright sunny day (vibrant colors due to use of a polarizer filter).

Commonwealth of Virginia

Virginia’s state agencies offer a variety of full-time jobs with the option to work remotely within the state. The commonwealth recently launched a streamlined jobs application on its website that lets users submit a resume and minimal personal information to begin.

  • Examples of positions available: Environmental health technical specialist, staff actuary, finance analyst

  • Benefits: Pension plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Environmental specialist, $44,000-$66,000/year

  • Where to apply: Commonwealth of Virginia jobs page

Close-up Of A Student&#39;s Hand Video Conferencing With Happy Male Teacher On Digital Tablet.
Close-up Of A Student's Hand Video Conferencing With Happy Male Teacher On Digital Tablet.

K12

Based in Herndon, Virginia, K12 provides online educational programs for students in kindergarten through grade 12, hence the name. Its programs are geared toward military families, home-schooled children, athletes and traveling entertainers. Numerous work-from-home positions are available.

  • Examples of positions available: Teacher, guidance counselor, speech pathologist, special education

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; paid time off; gym and tuition reimbursement

  • Pay: Special education teacher, $39,894/year

  • Where to apply: K12 jobs page

ADP
ADP

ADP

ADP provides payroll services, human resources software and tax and compliance services to businesses around the world. It’s been named to Fortune magazine’s most admired companies list 12 years in a row. Some of its remote positions offer excellent pay and benefits.

  • Examples of positions available: Human resource outsourcing partnership manager, pharmaceutical research and development recruiter, data analyst

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Data analyst, $71,587/year

  • Where to apply: ADP jobs page

A Wells Fargo location in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming.
A Wells Fargo location in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo, headquartered in San Francisco, is one of the biggest banks in the country. Some of its full-time positions offer an option for remote work.

  • Examples of positions available: E-business systems consultant, information security engineer

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Information security engineer, $123,105/year

  • Where to apply: Wells Fargo jobs page

Successful employee negotiating with potential partner during business travel.
Successful employee negotiating with potential partner during business travel.

BCD Travel

BCD Travel is based in the Netherlands but has its regional U.S. headquarters in Atlanta. The company focuses on making corporate travel more cost-effective and streamlined for clients. It offers several telecommute and remote job opportunities.

  • Examples of positions available: Risk analyst, travel consultant, senior outsourced travel manager

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance

  • Pay: Travel consultants, $48,470/year

  • Where to apply: BCD Travel jobs page

Thermo-Fisher-Scientific
Thermo-Fisher-Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific develops biotechnology products, reagents, scientific instruments, software solutions and other science-based products and supplies. It boasts more than 75,000 employees around the world. Some of its remote jobs require heavy travel.

  • Examples of positions available: Computer system specialist, customer care center process implementation manager

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; employee discounts

  • Pay: Customer care manager team leader, $66,000-$71,000/year

  • Where to apply: Thermo Fisher Scientific jobs page

Hamburg / Germany - May 23, 2009: SAP logo in Hamburg, Germany - SAP is a German based multinational software corporation - Image.
Hamburg / Germany - May 23, 2009: SAP logo in Hamburg, Germany - SAP is a German based multinational software corporation - Image.

SAP

SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software. The company has more than 100,000 employees in over 140 countries.

  • Examples of positions available: Senior account executive, software development engineer

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; paid time off

  • Pay: Software development engineer, $97,876/year

  • Where to apply: SAP jobs page

PRA Health Sciences
PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, PRA Health Sciences helps companies develop drugs in areas such as infectious diseases, neurology, oncology and gastroenterology. It has more than 17,000 employees.

  • Examples of positions available: Senior medical writer, clinical trial manager, medical copy editor

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Clinical trial manager, $131,000-$142,000/year

  • Where to apply: PRA Health Sciences jobs page

Enterprise-Holdings
Enterprise-Holdings

Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings offers car and truck rental, fleet management and other transportation services. Among its brands are Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo and National Car Rental. Remote jobs are offered in customer service and sales.

  • Examples of positions available: Customer service agent, reservation sales representative

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; employee discounts; vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Reservation sales representatives, $25,000-$31,000/year

  • Where to apply: Enterprise Holdings jobs page

beautiful little girl with laptop making video call.
beautiful little girl with laptop making video call.

VocoVision

VocoVision provides online speech, language and occupational therapy services. It also offers sign language interpreters, teachers of the visually impaired and school psychologists through its video conferencing services.

  • Examples of positions available: Speech-language pathologist, occupational therapist, school psychologist, special education teacher

  • Benefits: Negotiable

  • Pay: Speech-language pathologists, about $41-$45/hour

  • Where to apply: VocoVision jobs page

Afirm
Afirm

Afirm

Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Afirm provides risk mitigation, loss control and audit services to insurance companies. It has recently listed openings for full-time remote work positions.

  • Examples of positions available: Auditor, loss control surveyor

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; paid time off; stipend for career development

  • Pay: Loss control surveyor, $27,000-$29,000/year

  • Where to apply: Afirm jobs page

New York, New York, USA - July 22, 2011: A horizontal studio shot of two American Express credit cards samples ready to apply for.
New York, New York, USA - July 22, 2011: A horizontal studio shot of two American Express credit cards samples ready to apply for.

American Express

This financial services company offers personal, small-business and corporate credit cards as well as savings accounts and CDs. American Express is headquartered in New York and has more than 64,000 employees around the world.

  • Examples of positions available: Virtual travel consultant, virtual collections specialist

  • Benefits: Health benefits, tuition assistance, paid parental leave

  • Pay: Collections specialist, $39,401/year

  • Where to apply: American Express jobs page

healthcare insurance doctor patient
healthcare insurance doctor patient

Magellan Health

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Magellan Health works with health plans, employers, Medicaid, Medicare and the federal government to provide managed care, behavioral healthcare and pharmacy benefits management. Several remote jobs are available here.

  • Examples of positions available: Senior manager for proposals, registered nurse care manager, screening specialist

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; life insurance

  • Pay: Senior care manager, $72,805/year

  • Where to apply: Magellan Health jobs page

SANTA CLARA, CA/USA - JULY 29, 2017: Dell computer corporate facility and logo.
SANTA CLARA, CA/USA - JULY 29, 2017: Dell computer corporate facility and logo.

Dell

Computer and technology giant Dell is based near Austin, Texas, but offers a number of full-time positions that allow you to work from home.

  • Examples of positions available: Account executive, services sales executive, systems engineer

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Systems engineer, $113,137/year

  • Where to apply: Dell jobs page

Smiling young woman talking on phone with a laptop in front.
Smiling young woman talking on phone with a laptop in front.

LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine Solutions provides interpretation and translation services. It claims on its website that it’s the largest provider of over-the-phone interpreter services in the world. LanguageLine hires interpreters who can work at home receiving client calls and translating conversations.

  • Examples of positions available: Interpreters who receive client calls and translate conversations

  • Benefits: 401(k) plan, job training

  • Pay: Interpreter/translator, $12/hour

  • Where to apply: LanguageLine Solutions jobs page

young colleagues having a discussion in office
young colleagues having a discussion in office

Sutherland

Sutherland offers services that help companies improve their business processes and customer engagement. It works in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, insurance, banking and government. Sutherland has posted job listings for a variety of work-at-home positions.

  • Examples of positions available: Sales agent, customer support agent, account management

  • Benefits: Vision, dental and health insurance; paid training; paid time off; performance incentives

  • Pay: Customer support, $13/hour

  • Where to apply: Sutherland jobs page

Leidos headquarter
Leidos headquarter

Leidos

This Reston, Virginia-based company provides services for defense contractors, healthcare organizations and federal agencies. Leidos offers a variety of telecommuting jobs throughout the country.

  • Examples of positions available: Network systems administrator, web developer, junior server administrator

  • Benefits: Medical and dental insurance, paid parental leave, HSA, group universal life

  • Pay: Systems administrator, $79,000

  • Where to apply: Leidos jobs page

Female programmer coding on a desktop computer and laptop at her desk in office.
Female programmer coding on a desktop computer and laptop at her desk in office.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services is a staffing agency committed to pairing people with companies that need their skills. The company provides staffing for 90 of the Fortune 100 companies. FlexJobs has named Kelly Services one of the Top 100 employers for remote jobs every year since 2014.

  • Examples of positions available: Technical support representative

  • Benefits: Medical, prescription and group life insurance; vacation, holiday and sick pay; job training

  • Pay: Up to $17/hour

  • Where to apply: Kelly Services jobs page

Dietitian writing a diet plan, view from above on the table with different healthy products and drawings on the topic of healthy eating.
Dietitian writing a diet plan, view from above on the table with different healthy products and drawings on the topic of healthy eating.

Sodexo

Sodexo has been named a FlexJobs Top 100 employer of remote workers two years in a row. The provider of facilities management and food services typically offers remote work options to about half of its employees.

  • Examples of positions available: Registered dietitian, application developer, field marketing coordinator

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Dietitian II, $60,750/year

  • Where to apply: Sodexo jobs page

VMware
VMware

VMWare

VMWare is a software company that helps companies transition into digital businesses. It recently listed more than 1,500 jobs on its website, with many of those being remote positions.

  • Examples of positions available: Customer success architect, QA engineer, government sales manager

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: QA engineer, $103,000/year

  • Where to apply: VMWare jobs page

Hispanic Business Woman Working From Home Office.
Hispanic Business Woman Working From Home Office.

Kaplan

Kaplan has an 80-year history as a test prep company for everything from SAT students to lawyers and doctors preparing for licensing exams. Data scientists and educators are often in demand for remote positions here.

  • Examples of positions available: Senior content specialist, instructor, data engineering manager

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; paid time off

  • Pay: SAT instructor, $22/hour

  • Where to apply: Kaplan jobs page

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - APRIL 29, 2010: CVS pharmacy store.
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - APRIL 29, 2010: CVS pharmacy store.

CVS Health

CVS Health has been a FlexJobs Top 100 remote employer since 2014. Sales positions are among the common remote opportunities at the company.

  • Examples of positions available: Network engineering advisor, district leader, territory sales executive

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; employee discounts; vacation and paid time off

  • Pay: Territory sales executive, $79,209/year

  • Where to apply: CVS Health jobs page

Young and focused graphic design student doing a freelance illustration work at home.
Young and focused graphic design student doing a freelance illustration work at home.

Achieve Test Prep

Achieve Test Prep has made three straight appearances on the FlexJobs
Top 100 remote employers list. The company develops products for the Credit-by-Examination Educational Marketplace and offers all of its people work-from-home opportunities.

  • Examples of positions available: Customer retention manager, instructor, sales representative

  • Benefits: On-the-job training, support for educational and professional development

  • Pay: Instructor, about $22-$23/hour

  • Where to apply: Achieve Test Prep jobs page

Man is working at home and video conferencing using his laptop.
Man is working at home and video conferencing using his laptop.

World Travel Holdings

World Travel Holdings is America’s largest cruise ship agency and one of the nation’s leading online and offline leisure travel companies. Because World Travel is primarily a sales agency, it lends itself toward remote workers.

  • Examples of positions available*: Customer care representative (*current hiring freeze due to COVID-19)

  • Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) plan; travel discounts; paid time off

  • Pay: Customer care representative, $13/hour

  • Where to apply: World Travel Holdings jobs page

An editorial stock photo of the San Diego Bay Front Hilton Hotel.
An editorial stock photo of the San Diego Bay Front Hilton Hotel.

Hilton

Global hotelier Hilton has been on the FlexJobs Top 100 remote employers list for two years in a row. Although hiring has taken a pause during the coronavirus outbreak, Hilton typically offers remote positions for customer care representatives and reservations specialists.

  • Examples of positions available*: Remote customer service representative, remote reservations sales representative (*hiring currently suspended due to COVID-19)

  • Benefits: Employee discounts, vacation and paid time off, health insurance, retirement savings program

  • Pay: Remote customer service representative, $11/hour

  • Where to apply: Hilton jobs page

Pay and benefits information was sourced from Glassdoor when the information was unavailable through the companies' websites.

Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the companies listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

