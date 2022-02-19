This $40 million mansion has bowling lanes, a spa, and 70 rooms — and comes with its own metaverse replica. See how it will look inside.

A CGI rendering of Hampton Hall. Fine and Country

Hampton Hall will be developed both in reality and in the metaverse.

The mansion will be sold with an NFT containing the copyrighted blueprint and virtual version.

These CGI images from the developer Stately Homes show how it will look.

Stately Homes is a property developer and plans to build Hampton Hall in the gated Crown Estate in Oxshott, Surrey in England.

Hampton Hall comprises 11 bedrooms and 70 rooms in total. Fine and Country

The precise location is up for negotiation, however.

Fine and Country

The mansion will go on sale for $40 million and have its own replica in the metaverse. The developer created these CGI to give potential future buyers a clear idea of what to expect.

Fine and Country

In addition to owning the physical home, the owner will have first refusal on an NFT containing the copyrighted blueprint and virtual version.

A replica of the mansion will be available in the metaverse. Fine and Country

The mansion will comprise 70 rooms in total, including 11 bedrooms, and be built on a 1.3 acre plot.

Hampton Hall comprises 11 bedrooms and 70 rooms in total. Fine and Country

Over 2,704 square meters, it will be presented in Cotswold stone, flanked by Corinthian fluted columns and a 116-meter frontage.

Fine and Country.

The developer is working in partnership with the agency Fine and Country – a global network of estate agents specializing in the marketing and sale of prime residential properties.

Fine and Country

Fine and Country agent Sean Barrett told Insider: "If a buyer presents themselves for the physical home, we believe it is likely they'll wish to own the NFT." The agent, along with Stately Homes, wants to ensure the NFT is "world class."

Fine and Country

The property will also include an indoor swimming pool complex with a steam room, sauna, bowling lanes, bar, gym facilities, and treatment room.

An indoor swimming pool complex will feature in the mansion. Fine and Country

There will be garage space for up to six cars, including a car elevator to the basement which will host a car gallery, snooker room, and home cinema.

Fine and Country

The house is designed to be elegant but homely, to provide an impressive setting for dinner parties and family gatherings.

Hampton Hall comprises 11 bedrooms and 70 rooms in total. Fine and Country

The launch will take place on February 22 via the online NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Fine and Country

Read the original article on Business Insider