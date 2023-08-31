The 40-year mortgage is an indictment of Britain’s failing property market

Is there nothing HSBC won’t do in the name of making the world a better place?

From the bank that became a money-laundering hub for Mexican drug cartels and has recently been accused by MPs of “contributing to the oppression of people in Hong Kong” comes the 40-year mortgage – though not because it’s a great money-spinner, apparently.

No. According to the bank’s saintly UK mortgage boss Andrew Matson, the bank has had an epiphany and come to the conclusion that although home ownership “is a key life ambition ... affordability can be an issue”.

Well, HSBC would know all about that. It has been among the worst offenders when it comes to pulling mortgage deals the instant interest rates go up, only to return to the market a few days later with more punishing rates.

Still, we are supposed to believe that the bank’s first ever 40-year mortgage product underlines its “commitment to supporting aspiring homeowners in their journey onto the housing ladder”.

The idea that this is driven by altruism is obviously nonsense. But it’s hardly cause for celebration either. It’s difficult to think of anything more depressing than a “journey” that means many homeowners who take their first step on the property ladder will still be paying off their home well into old-age.

It’s a retirement timebomb that has grave implications for this country, and while mortgage providers might blithely point to this as a sign that the market is functioning properly, I would argue the opposite: that it’s firm evidence of how broken the system is that some people may die before paying for the house in which they’ve lived for half their life.

There’s no question that higher interest rates are taking their toll. With mortgage costs sitting at a 15-year high, mortgage approvals are at their lowest level in six months, according to Bank of England data.

With prices coming down after years of uninterrupted growth, at the same time as workers experience record wage growth, it should mean houses have become more affordable. But the soaring cost of borrowing has wiped out any gain.

Research from the country’s biggest mortgage lender, Halifax, shows that the cost of a typical UK home is 6.7 times the typical salary, down from a peak of 7.3 last summer. Yet when the cost of borrowings is factored in, it’s never been more expensive to buy a house.

Mortgage costs have shot up 22pc in a year from an average of £1,020 to £1,249, data from the Halifax house price index show, meaning they now account for a larger proportion of income.

Someone on a typical 25-year mortgage, with a fixed interest rate for the first five years and a 25pc deposit, faces parting with more than a third of their salary, up from 30pc a year ago – assuming they earn an average wage.

Yet the idea that the solution to this woeful situation is for people to stretch their borrowing into their late 70s is terrifying.

The average age of a first-time buyer in the 1950s was 23; today, it is between 34 and 37 years old. But even at the lower end of that range, it means that someone taking out what has been dubbed a “marathon mortgage” would still be paying off their home into retirement.

Either that, or they’ll be forced to work until they drop, assuming someone of that age can find employment. Both scenarios are equally grim. Given that 30pc of first-time buyers are in the 35 to 44 age bracket, many could be stuck paying off their mortgage in their 80s. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

There’s a dangerous misconception that extra-long deals are more affordable, which might explain why the number of first-time buyers taking out ultra-long mortgages has jumped. A record 9pc of all home movers took out loans of 35 years or more in June, up from less than 1pc a decade ago.

But for monthly repayments to come down, the amount repaid has to rise – and by a considerable sum in many cases. For example, the monthly payments on a £200,000 mortgage at a 5.5pc rate would pay around £200 less a month on a 40-year term than someone on a 25-year deal. But they’d pay an eye-watering £495,089 over the lifetime of the mortgage: £126,689 more than if they’d taken out the shorter loan.

What is needed is a sharp price correction that makes homes more affordable. There are certainly signs that surging mortgage costs have triggered a significant cooling.

UK home sales are on track to plunge more than 20pc this year to their lowest level since 2012, according to Zoopla. That would make a difference but aspiring homeowners shouldn’t have to pray to the property gods.

On Wednesday, Rishi Sunak promised to “make the dream of homeownership a reality for more people”, yet the Government has missed its housebuilding target by a considerable margin every year since it was introduced by Philip Hammond in 2017. This country is crying out for a Cabinet capable of overseeing a housebuilding blitz.

The 40-year mortgage is nothing more than a sticking plaster – and one that will come back to bite in a big way if it means people have been unable to save for retirement.

Proponents point out that it offers a genuine route for first-time buyers looking for a way out of the rental trap. Perhaps. But the danger is that they end up stuck in an unrelenting and ruinous debt trap instead.

