40-year mystery of Jupiter's X-ray aurora flares finally uncovered

40-year mystery of Jupiter's X-ray aurora flares finally uncovered
Sophie Lewis
·3 min read

For 40 years, Jupiter's intense aurora polaris, also known as northern and southern lights, have puzzled astronomers around the world. Now, scientists have finally uncovered the mystery behind the gas giant's epic X-ray flares.

Using measurements taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft, which is orbiting Jupiter, and data from the European Space Agency's Earth-orbiting XMM-Newton mission, astronomers have been able to view the entire phenomenon from start to finish in a way they never could before.

In a recent study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers detail the process, which includes electrically charged ions, responsible for the X-rays, "surfing" electromagnetic waves in the planet's magnetic field down into its atmosphere.

Of all the light shows detected at the poles of seven planets in our solar system, Jupiter's are the most powerful, and the only ones produced by a gas giant. While some auroras can be spotted with the naked eye, others come in the form of short light wavelengths that can only be seen with certain telescopes.

The purple hues in this image show X-ray emissions from Jupiter&#39;s auroras, detected by NASA&#39;s Chandra Space Telescope in 2007. They are overlaid on an image of Jupiter taken by NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope.&#xa0; / Credit: (X-ray) NASA/CXC/SwRI/R.Gladstone et al.; (Optical) NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage (AURA/STScI)
The purple hues in this image show X-ray emissions from Jupiter's auroras, detected by NASA's Chandra Space Telescope in 2007. They are overlaid on an image of Jupiter taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. / Credit: (X-ray) NASA/CXC/SwRI/R.Gladstone et al.; (Optical) NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage (AURA/STScI)

Earthlings are familiar with the northern lights, but Jupiter's version releases hundreds of gigawatts of energy, enough to briefly power all of humanity. These shorter emissions require a massive amount of energy to produce — leading scientists to wonder for the last four decades how Jupiter could generate them.

They knew the light shows were caused by ions entering Jupiter's atmosphere — but how did they get there?

Researchers found the pulsating auroras are triggered by regular fluctuations in the planet's extremely strong magnetic field, which cause electromagnetic ion cyclotron (EMIC) waves. The particles, guided by the magnetic field, "ride the wave" across millions of miles of space before slamming into the planet's atmosphere — causing a burst of auroras every 27 minutes.

"What we see in the Juno data is this beautiful chain of events. We see the compression happen, we see the EMIC wave triggered, we see the ions, and then we see a pulse of ions traveling along the field line," study co-author William Dunn said in a news release. "Then, a few minutes later, XMM sees a burst of X-rays."

Overlaid images of Jupiter&#39;s pole from NASA&#39;s satellite Juno and NASA&#39;s Chandra X-ray telescope. Left shows a projection of Jupiter&#39;s Northern X-ray aurora (purple) overlaid on a visible Junocam image of the North Pole. Right shows the Southern counterpart. / Credit: NASA Chandra/Juno Wolk/Dunn
Overlaid images of Jupiter's pole from NASA's satellite Juno and NASA's Chandra X-ray telescope. Left shows a projection of Jupiter's Northern X-ray aurora (purple) overlaid on a visible Junocam image of the North Pole. Right shows the Southern counterpart. / Credit: NASA Chandra/Juno Wolk/Dunn

A similar process produces Earth's aurora.

"It could, therefore, be a universal phenomenon, present across many different environments in space," Dunn said.

"Now we have identified this fundamental process, there is a wealth of possibilities for where it could be studied next," said co-lead author Dr. Zhonghua Yao. "Similar processes likely occur around Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and probably exoplanets as well, with different kinds of charged particles 'surfing' the waves."

It's not clear why the magnetic field lines vibrate periodically, but they could be caused by interactions with solar wind or high-speed plasma flowing within Jupiter's very large magnetosphere. With Juno, astronomers now have the opportunity to delve even deeper.

"X-rays are typically produced by extremely powerful and violent phenomena such as black holes and neutron stars, so it seems strange that mere planets produce them too," said co-author Graziella Branduardi-Raymont. "We can never visit black holes, as they are beyond space travel, but Jupiter is on our doorstep. With the arrival of the satellite Juno into Jupiter's orbit, astronomers now have a fantastic opportunity to study an environment that produces X-rays up close."

Inflation surge driven by increase in used car and gas prices

Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion infrastructure agreement headed for budget reconciliation

Royals Report: Prince George attends Euro 2020 final with his parents

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s why Virgin Galactic stock is falling after a successful space flight

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has filed to sell 500 million shares, according to a filing Monday, sending the stock lower after the weekend's successful space-tourism flight.

  • USNC-Tech and Blue Origin win a contract for nuclear thermal propulsion design

    Seattle-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies and its partners are among three teams winning $5 million contracts from NASA and the Department of Energy to develop reactor designs for space-based nuclear thermal propulsion systems. USNC-Tech’s partners include its parent company, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp., and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture — as well as General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy, General Electric Research, Framatome and Materion. The team will work under the di

  • Does Sir Richard Branson's expedition actually count as space travel?

    It took just 59 minutes for Sir Richard Branson to fulfil his childhood dream. On Sunday morning, at the Spaceport launch station in the New Mexico desert, the 70-year-old British billionaire climbed aboard the VSS Unity. His cheeks puffed as the rocket blasted through a cloudless sky, reaching a high point of 55 miles above the Earth’s surface. At the top, Sir Richard and his five fellow astronauts floated around for several minutes in a state of weightlessness. They would have been able to see

  • Cancer Survivor and Astronaut-in-Training Hayley Arceneaux Reveals Secrets from SpaceX Prep

    In her first diary entry for PEOPLE, the St. Jude physician assistant explains why astronauts say shut eye aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule is the "best sleep ever"

  • Richard Branson addresses critics who say his money shouldn't be spent on space travel

    The British billionaire and fellow Virgin Galactic astronaut Sirisha Bandla opened up about the importance of opening up space travel to all.

  • Meet the Interstellar Comet Helping Map the Solar System’s Evolution

    In 2019, a mysterious comet named 2I/Borisov whizzed by Earth. At first glance it seemed to be rather ordinary, but new research has revealed signs that it's far from an average comet.

  • How Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s Space Flights Differ

    Richard Branson successfully traveled to the edge of space on Sunday, and Jeff Bezos isn’t far behind. But the two billionaire founders’ spacecrafts, flight logistics and altitudes have some differences. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann

  • Moon’s ‘wobble’ to shift in 2030, NASA says. Here’s why that’s bad for coastal cities

    This cycle occurs every 18.6 years, but some years it’s stronger than others.

  • Sharks that hunted near Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth's climate history in their teeth

    Sharks' teeth carry clues about the oceans they swam in. Christina Spence MorganTens of million years ago, sand tiger sharks hunted in the waters off the Antarctic Peninsula, gliding over a thriving marine ecosystem on the seafloor below. All that remains of them today is their sharp pointed teeth, but those teeth tell a story. They’re helping solve the mystery of why the Earth, some 50 million years ago, began shifting from a “greenhouse” climate that was warmer than today toward cooler “icehou

  • Jupiter moon Europa's chances of harboring life

    Finding indicators of life on Jupiter's icy moon Europa will likely be more complicated than just taking snapshots of the world's surface, a new study suggests. Why it matters: Europa is thought to be one of the best places to search for life in the solar system, with its subsurface ocean that could be habitable, but scientists are learning more about just how difficult it might be to actually find those signs of life.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight

    SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space. Former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed voyage on July 20. Blue Origin is authorized to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August and is approved to conduct these missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas, the agency confirmed.

  • OceanGate sub makes first dive to Titanic wreck site and captures photos of debris

    After years of building, testing and dealing with setbacks, Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate has sent a next-generation submersible and its crew down to the wreck site of the Titanic for the first time. “We had to overcome tremendous engineering, operational, business [challenges], and finally COVID-19 challenges to get here, and I am so proud of this team and grateful for the support of our many partners,” OceanGate’s founder and CEO, Stockton Rush, said today in a news release. The first fruits

  • These Scientists Linked June's Heat Wave to Climate Change in 9 Days. Their Work Could Revolutionize How We Talk About Climate

    'There's no point going through this exercise involving dozens of scientists if it's something that you think no one's going to care about'

  • Plane dumps thousands of fish into Utah lake

    As the lakes are located in remote areas of the United States, releasing the fish by air is a more effective method of stocking the lakes, as there are difficulties maintaining sufficient oxygen levels when transporting them by vehicle over long distances.Up to 35,000 young fish, called "fingerlings", can be released in a single aerial drop. Their smaller size, combined with a slowed fall from high altitude, results in a high survival rate, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.Aerial fish stocking has been utilised in Utah since the 1950s, and has been used to fill over 200 remote lakes in the state.

  • Fact check: Claim about Alyssa Carson preparing to go to Mars is missing context

    Alyssa Carson hopes to go to Mars, but she is not part of any official mission with a space agency.

  • Virgin Galactic's Sirisha Bandla becomes 3rd Indian American woman to reach space

    Aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla became the third Indian American woman to go to space after being part of the Virgin Galactic's first fully-crewed flight test on Sunday. Successful mission: Bandla, 34, joined British billionaire Richard Branson and four others aboard the SpaceShipTwo Unity 22. Rounding Unity22's crew are members Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic's chief astronaut instructor; Colin Bennet, the lead operations engineer; and pilots Dave Mackay and Mike Masucci.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Down (Again) Today

    On Sunday, Richard Branson blasted into space aboard the Virgin Galactic Unity spacecraft, officially marking the launch of the space tourism market. Virgin Galactic shares had rocketed higher in anticipation, but the reaction since has been muted. Secondary offerings typically have a negative impact on stocks because they add to the total float, meaning every investor has a slightly smaller piece of the overall pie.

  • Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Roast Space Billionaires in a New ‘Really!?!’ (Video)

    Richard Branson launched himself into low earth orbit this week, but don’t count Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler among the people excited about it. Meyers and Poehler resurrected a bit they first started when they were on “Saturday Night Live” called “Really!?! with Seth and Amy.” It was the perfect format for them to air out their grievances related to Branson, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and SpaceX’s Elon Musk, all of whom are obscenely rich and trying to beat each other to space. Since they first

  • Richard Branson brought Stephen Colbert's headshot to space with him

    Stephen Colbert hosted Virgin Galactic's livestream of its first fully crewed spaceflight on Sunday. In return, Colbert's picture hitched a ride.

  • ‘The View': Joy Behar Suggests Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell Go to Space to ‘Save the Earth’ (Video)

    Joy Behar would be more than OK if Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell decide they want to be the next civilians in space. In fact, she thinks that would be great for the rest of the planet. Kicking off “The View” on Monday with a discussion on the recent race to space between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, Behar and her co-hosts were largely apathetic. Though the women all said they understand the men’s desire to go to space, they felt that the money being used to fund t