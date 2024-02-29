On I-40 near Wilmington, an iconic sign for California returns. Well, sort of.

It's been a while Barstow, California.

After several signs on Interstate 40 in New Hanover County indicating 2,554 miles to the road's end at the California city were stolen, another has emerged.

Recently, a sign was placed near the Murrayville Road overpass with "Barstow, Calif. 2,554" on it -- except now distances to far closer locales Benson and Raleigh are also included.

The last sign to have only "Barstow, Calif. 2,554" on it was stolen in 2009. At the time, the N.C. Department of Transportation said it would not make another replacement.

At I-40's western end, a "Wilmington, NC 2,554" sign is in Barstow.

I-40 remains one of the longest in the interstate system. Only two are longer: I-80 from San Francisco to Teaneck, New Jersey at 2,899.59 miles and I-90 from Seattle to Boston at 3,020.44.

While the local sign indicates Barstow at 2,554 miles, the official distance for I-40 is 2,556.61 miles, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The last I-40 extension was completed in June 1990, which connected Raleigh to Wilmington.

