Get up to 40% off trendy heels, sneakers, boots and more at this DSW sale for a limited time only

Save up to 40% on trendy shoes at this DSW sale for a limited time only.

With the weather getting nicer, you have all the more reason to go out and enjoy life. Depending on what you like whether it is a morning hike or a night out on the town, a new pair of shoes is always a good idea. To help you out, DSW is having a sale that covers everything from heels to athletic shoes.

Now through tomorrow, March 6, get up to 40% off select styles from top brands including Adidas, Vince Camuto, Vans, Timberland, UGG and more. You can choose from heels, sandals, flats, boots, sneakers and more. Plus, get free shipping on orders $75 or more.

Do you want even more perks? Sign up for the DSW VIP rewards program and you'll save an additional 20% with your first VIP purchase. On top of that, you can earn a point for every dollar spent, a $5 birthday gift, free shipping on anything, plus more—the best part? It’s free.

If you’re in the mood to go out for an evening all dressed up, the Chinese Laundry Women’s Sorie Pump marked down from $80 to $47.99 (a $32.01 savings) is perfect for the occasion. These four-Inch stiletto heels are designed with a textile construction, giving it a sleek and modern look. The easy slip-on design allows you to take them off whenever and wherever with ease.

For comfort, go with the Adidas Women’s Streetcheck Sneaker marked down from $70 to $49.99, a $20.01 savings. Not only will you be stylish in these, you’ll also be comfortable. The Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner will keep your feet pain-free and the round rubber toe will give you added protection all day long.

If you’ve waiting to get your hands on a pair (or many pairs) of shoes, the time is now. We’ve rounded up the best shoe deals at DSW below.

Shop the best shoe deals at the DSW sale

Save on boots, heels, sneakers and more at this DSW sale.

