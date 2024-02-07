40-year-old deputy dies in head-on crash while responding to call, Georgia troopers say

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy died after an on-duty crash in Crawford County, state troopers say.

Crawford County Deputy Timothy Tavarus Rivers, 40, was on his way to assist another law enforcement officer when the accident occurred on Marshall Mill Road in Lizella, according to Georgia State Patrol and Sheriff Lewis Walker.

Troopers were called to the two-car wreck just before 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, GSP said.

Investigators said Rivers, of Bibb County, was driving south in his patrol car when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and onto the shoulder.

He then over-corrected and swerved back into traffic, hitting another vehicle head on, according to troopers.

Rivers was taken to a hospital where he died, Walker said. The other driver, who wasn’t identified, was treated for their injuries.

“Prayers for his family and everyone here at the sheriff’s office as they go through this difficult time,” Walker wrote on Facebook.

In 2016, Rivers ran for Sheriff in Bibb County, WMAZ reported. He filed a federal lawsuit accusing then-sheriff David Davis of racial discrimination, but it was later thrown out.

His remains will be taken for an autopsy to determine a cause of death, authorities said.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Crawford County is about 90 miles southeast of Atlanta.

