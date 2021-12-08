A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man is arrested on suspicion of arson in Tuesday's house fire

A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in connection with a house fire Tuesday at 302 N. Macy St. that caused extensive damage to the home.

FOND DU LAC - A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a house fire at 302 N. Macy St. that caused extensive damage.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 3 p.m. to a blaze in the attic of the residence that was quickly extinguished, but not before it caused extensive damage to the home, Assistant Fire Chief Erick Gerritson said.

Off-duty crews were called in to assist in firefighting efforts and provide coverage throughout the city. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure gas and electric utilities.

The fire was deemed suspicious after it appeared to be intentionally set, an investigation revealed.

Assistant Police Chief Jason Laridaen said the man was arrested on charges of arson and criminal damage to property and is in Fond du Lac County Jail.

No one was injured in the fire.

Contact Sharon Roznik at 920-907-7936 or sroznik@gannett.com. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/reporterroz/

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac man arrested on suspicion of arson in house fire