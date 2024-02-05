40-year-old Knoxville woman dies after she was hit by bullet from neighboring apartment

A 40-year-old Knoxville woman was killed after a bullet fired from a neighboring apartment struck her, Knoxville police say.

40-year-old Cynthia Brown was shot in the head in an apartment on Saint Francis Way in the Marble City neighborhood on Knoxville's west side, police said in a news release. Officers were called at about 9:45 p.m. Feb. 3.

Brown was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead hours later.

Police say the person who shot the gun was questioned and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether to charge them.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville woman dies after bullet fired from neighboring apartment