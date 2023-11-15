40-year-old man dies in Panama City shooting early Wednesday morning

PANAMA CITY − Local law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man killed in a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred about 2 a.m. at a residence on 24th Street in Panama City. Deputies responded to find 40-year-old Jonathan King dead. He was shot twice.

"BCSO Criminal Investigations is conducting a death investigation and conferring with the State Attorney's Office," the release reads. "Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Everyone involved in this incident is cooperating fully with the investigation."

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay sheriff investigating death of man, 40, in Panama City shooting