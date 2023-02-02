40-year-old man fatally shot after fight on Brooklyn street

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in a tussle on a Brooklyn street, police and witnesses said.

Tyrone Johnson got into a fight with another man on N. Conduit Boulevard near Sheridan Ave. in East New York around 7:10 p.m., cops said.

As the men fought, a witness recalled a woman watching and screaming.

“We didn’t do nothing!” she apparently yelled. “He’s my brother!”

As the man watched the fight from across the street, gunfire suddenly rang out.

“Bam, bam, bam,” said the witness, who did not want to be named. “He was down on the ground.”

Johnson was shot multiple times and the shooter ran off, police said.

Medics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Johnson lived in East New York, cops said.

Police were still searching for the shooter Wednesday night.