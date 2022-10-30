40-year-old man fatally shot in Avondale

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Avondale.

According to Cincinnati Police Sgt. Mike Machenheimer, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue at 9:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Fire personnel performed CPR on a 40-year-old man who had been shot. He could not be resuscitated and died on scene.

Investigators are looking into a vehicle seen that may have been involved, Machenheimer said.

The coroner is on scene early Sunday afternoon and Hutchins Avenue should be reopened soon, he said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police investigate homicide in Avondale Sunday morning